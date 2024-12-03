13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color + All-in-One Tower With 10 Year Warrannty.

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PTWK1310BS.A9T

Key Features

  • Smart Pairing™
  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™ 360
  • All-in-One Tower™
  • UVC LED & Filteration System
  • Dual Battery
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Vacuum Cleaner A9T Ultra

A9T-ULTRA

All-in-One Tower With 10 Year Warrannty.
LG Washtower WK1310BST

WK1310BST

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

All-in-One Cleaning Solution for Seamless Home Care

Introducing the only vacuum you will ever need. LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ with All-in-One Tower™ takes on the role of an intelligent and powerful cleaning device that offers effortless cleaning.

The bin is emptied automatically when you place the handstick vacuum back into the docking station, saving you time and the hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

lg-a9t-ultra
Weight (kg)
2.6
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
250 x 870 x 260
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

250 x 870 x 260

All Spec

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2 (Dual)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

Yes

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Bedding Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Mop Nozzle

Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Multi-angle Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

4

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

Yes

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

250 x 870 x 260

Weight (kg)

2.6

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087074826

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Dual PowerPack

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

SUMMARY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)
13
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1650 x 660
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1650 x 660

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Foam detection system

No

Water Level

Auto

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

AI DD

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

6 Motion DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Dual Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Reversible Door

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

LoadSense

No

Drum Light

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

5 Star

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Eco 40-60

No

AI Wash

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

No

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Gentle Care

No

Stain Care

No

Hygiene

No

Skin Care

No

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Dark Wash

No

Silent Wash

No

Speed14

No

Quick 30

No

Color Care

No

Cold Wash

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

Outdoor

No

Intensive 60

No

Sportswear

No

Delicates

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Drain+Spin

No

Tub Clean

No

Downloaded

Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Coton

Yes

Cotton +

No

AI Dry

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

No

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Quick 30

No

Wool

No

Cool Air

No

Warm Air

No

Refresh

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Drum Care

No

Jeans

No

Bulky Item

No

Skin Care

No

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Quick Dry

Yes

Sportswear

No

Delicates

Yes

Towels

No

Rack Dry

No

Downloaded

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Washer)

Platinum Black

Body Color (Dryer)

Platinum Black

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch LED

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 1650 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

1180

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1180

Weight (kg)

128.0

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091975898

