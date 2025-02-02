We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
-
13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
-
LG XBOOM XL2S
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1650 x 660
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
5 Star
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Speed14
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Drain+Spin
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Coton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Wool
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Warm Air
-
No
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Drum Care
-
No
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 1650 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
1180
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1180
-
Weight (kg)
-
128.0
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091975898
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Platinum Black
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
13
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch LED
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
-
Yes
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
-
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
