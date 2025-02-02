Single Unit | Front Load with Centre Control™ + LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
-
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
-
Single Unit | Front Load with Centre Control™
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
90 W
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
14.7 kg
-
Main
-
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
600 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
21
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
700x1890x770
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096183472
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
16
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
21
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
770
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1400
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
700x1890x770
-
Weight (kg)
-
154.0
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
No
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Black Steel
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Black Steel
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Coton
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
No
-
Bedding Refresh
-
Yes
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Steam Drum Care
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Warm Air
-
No
-
Wool
-
Yes
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed14
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
