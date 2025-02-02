Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Single Unit | Front Load with Centre Control™ + LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W

PTWK2116WH.XL9T

Key Features

  • Everything in one body (Washer and Dryer)
  • Central control
  • AI DD
  • 1000W Output & 8-inch Woofers - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
  • Pixel Art Display & Multi Color Ring Lighting & X-Flash Lightings - Light Up the Party
  • Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

WK2116WHT1

Single Unit | Front Load with Centre Control™
Front view with all lighting on. On the Pixel Art Display panel, it shows the sound eq.

XL9T

LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W

Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.

LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the surface with diagonal view. Multi-color lighting on, and the display shows the word "XBOOM". Behind the speaker, shillouette of people enjoying party.


Sounds bold Play out loud

LG XBOOM XL9T will give you a super bass and lots of fun features. All you have to do is turn up the music at full volume.

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WK2116WHT1

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700x1890x770

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096183519

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

16

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

770

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1400

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700x1890x770

Weight (kg)

154.0

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Empty Water Indicator

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

LoadSense

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

White

Body Color (Washer)

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Coton

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

No

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton +

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Jeans

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Dry

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Sportswear

No

Steam Drum Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

No

Warm Air

No

Wool

Yes

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

AI Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded

Yes

Drain+Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed14

No

Sportswear

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSORY

AC Adaptor

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

987 x 523 x 479 mm

Speaker

404 x 916 x 428 mm

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.2ch (2Way)

Output Power

1,000W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

150 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

8" x 2

Tweeter Unit Size

3" x  2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

32.2 kg

Net Weight

27.5 kg

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

