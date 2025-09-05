Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color + All-in-One Tower With 10 Year Warrannty.

WK1310BST.A9T-U
front
WK1310BST Front view
A9T-ULTRA
front
A9T-ULTRA

Key Features

  • Smart Pairing™
  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™ 360
  • All-in-One Tower™
  • UVC LED & Filteration System
  • Dual Battery
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Vacuum Cleaner - A9T-ULTRA

All-in-One Tower With 10 Year Warrannty.

LG Washtower WK1310BST

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

LG WashTower™ products are located in the interior space.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

All-in-One Cleaning Solution for Seamless Home Care

Introducing the only vacuum you will ever need. LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ with All-in-One Tower™ takes on the role of an intelligent and powerful cleaning device that offers effortless cleaning.

The bin is emptied automatically when you place the handstick vacuum back into the docking station, saving you time and the hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

