We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color + LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White
13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color + LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White
Products in this Bundle: 2
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Hassle free emptying
Manually emptying your vacuum's dust bin will be a thing of the past with the LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™. This means that dust and other particles automatically empties when the vacuum is placed on the docking station to charge. Contents are then stored in a dust storage bag* which can be easily replaced once full. What this means is that dust and other particles are hygienically disposed of rather than re-entering the air during the emptying process.
*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.
- LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White
- 13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
Key Spec
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 270 x 1120
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096271360
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Cleaning Brush
No
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
30
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
20
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 270 x 1120
Weight (kg)
2.6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
255 x 1009 x 297
Weight (kg)
9.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Kompressor Technology
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
Yes
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Max Suction Power (W)
220
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)
1700
Empty Cycle Time (s)
45
Power Consumption (A) (Charging)
0.4
Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)
9.0
All Spec
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Find Locally
Recommended Product