13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color + LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color + LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L

WK1310BST.LT17001
Key Features

  • Smart Pairing™
  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™ 360
  • LINEARCooling™: Minimum Temperature Fluctuations
  • Smart Inverter Compressor for Energy Efficiency and Durability
  • DoorCooling⁺™ for Even and Fast Cooling
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Washtower WK1310BST

WK1310BST

13/10kg LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color
LT17CBBWIN

LT17CBBWIN

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L
LG WashTower™ products are located in the interior space.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

