Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Washer,Dryer Single Unit|Centre Control | Only Arabic Display + LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner

Washer,Dryer Single Unit|Centre Control | Only Arabic Display + LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner

Washer,Dryer Single Unit|Centre Control | Only Arabic Display + LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner

WK2116BST1.A9TS
Bundle Image
Front view
front view
Bundle Image
Front view
front view

Key Features

  • Everything in one body (Washer and Dryer)
  • Central control
  • AI DD
  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
  • Dual PowerPack™ for up to 120min Run Time
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
A9K-SOLO

A9K-SOLO

LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner

WK2116BST1

WK2116BST1

Washer,Dryer Single Unit|Centre Control | Only Arabic Display

Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.
WashTower in black and white are arranged side by side in a modern space.
Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean3

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone, that separates dirt and dust, help to deliver powerful, long-lasting suction.

Print

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096999721

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

No

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.9

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

No

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Max Suction Power (W)

220

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.