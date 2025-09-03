Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Washer,Dryer Single Unit|Centre Control | Only Arabic Display + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

WK2116BST1.GRAB
Front view
front view
Front view
front view

Key Features

  • Everything in one body (Washer and Dryer)
  • Central control
  • AI DD
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
WK2116BST1

WK2116BST1

Washer,Dryer Single Unit|Centre Control | Only Arabic Display

front view

GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.
WashTower in black and white are arranged side by side in a modern space.
will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

