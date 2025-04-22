Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Single Unit | Front Load with Centre Control™ + LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White

WK2116WHT.A9T
  • WK2116WHT.A9T
  • LG Washtower WK2116WHT
  • A9T-LITE
Key Features

  • Everything in one body (Washer and Dryer)
  • Central control
  • AI DD
  • All-In-One Vacuum Solution
  • Auto Empty Dust Bin
  • Handy Accessory Storage
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White
front view

WK2116WHT1

Single Unit | Front Load with Centre Control™

Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.
WashTower in black and white are arranged side by side in a modern space.

Hassle free emptying

Manually emptying your vacuum's dust bin will be a thing of the past with the LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™. This means that dust and other particles automatically empties when the vacuum is placed on the docking station to charge. Contents are then stored in a dust storage bag* which can be easily replaced once full. What this means is that dust and other particles are hygienically disposed of rather than re-entering the air during the emptying process.

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.

SUMMARY

Weight (kg)
9.7
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
255 x 1009 x 297
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 270 x 1120

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096271360

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

No

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 270 x 1120

Weight (kg)

2.6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

255 x 1009 x 297

Weight (kg)

9.7

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

No

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Max Suction Power (W)

220

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)

1700

Empty Cycle Time (s)

45

Power Consumption (A) (Charging)

0.4

Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)

9.0

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WK2116WHT1

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700x1890x770

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096183519

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

16

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

770

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1400

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700x1890x770

Weight (kg)

154.0

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Empty Water Indicator

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

LoadSense

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

White

Body Color (Washer)

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Coton

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

No

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton +

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Jeans

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Dry

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Sportswear

No

Steam Drum Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

No

Warm Air

No

Wool

Yes

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

AI Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded

Yes

Drain+Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed14

No

Sportswear

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

