24 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Platinum Black Colour, TurboWash3D™, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, Auto Pre-Wash, ThinQ™

1. Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

2. Allergy Care cycle approved by US intertek for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).

3. Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.