We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP Series
*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.
The copy "Clear
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimizes audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customize your own EQ.
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5% compared to previous model.
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.
Now You Can Personalize Ambient Sound
Ambient mode looks like crossing a crosswalk with earbuds on. Chat mode is a pictogram of a woman talking to a man wearing an earbuds.
Helps kill up to 99.9% of
bacteria in speaker mesh*
Helps kill up to 99.9% of bacteria in speaker mesh*
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*The use of this device is a supplement to and not a substitute for standard infection control practices; users must continue to follow all current infection control practices, including those practices related to cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size ear gels: Large, Medium and Small.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
Creating the Perfect Fit
An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.
Optimized for Comfort and Style
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Made for Quality Conversations
The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
An image of a woman holding an earbud in her hand and making a call like a microphone.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy up to 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
An image of the TONE Free LAB screen on the mobile phone and the TONE Free product placed left next to it.
|Features
|FP9
|FP8
|FP5
|
LG TONE Free FP9
|
LG TONE Free FP8
|
LG TONE Free FP5
*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.