LG TONE Free FP9W - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
Key Spec
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
37 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
24
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
