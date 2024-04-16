Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking

(0)
Front view
tech radar recommends Award logo

"These are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that have it all" (TechRadar, 08/2024)
Computer Bild Award logo

"The LG Tone Free T90S reproduce music in a pleasantly warm and balanced way."
KOPFHOERER.DE Award logo

"The noise canceling of the LG TONE Free T90S is at a very high level"
av magazine.de Award logo

"The new drivers of the LG TONE Free T90S provide a rich, assertive low bass."
Best Buy Home Cinema Choice Award logo

"This is a superb true wireless earbud option"

Computer Hoy Award logo

"…they feature excellent sound, very good noise cancellation, and an absolutely huge battery."
Andro4all Award logo

"…these headphones have become one of our favourites of the year"
ON OFF Award logo

"…high quality sound and highly effective adaptive active noise cancellation"
A front view of the black TONE Free T90S with the cradle open. The black earbuds are protruding for design purposes. Behind them is the white TONE Free T90S. The bottom right corner shows the world's first Dolby Atmos logo.

The world’s 1st Dolby Atmos
earbuds

With Head Tracking™ across all entertainment

 

 

*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

Short design film of LG TONE Free T90s. Play the video.

Discover more details of graphene

Discover how graphene is shaping the future of audio devices.

About Graphene

Hexagonal pattern is shown. Click to learn more about the graphene material.

Sound of Dolby across all

The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.

 

The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.

*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

Dolby Head Tracking™

Experience surround sound that moves with you

The T90S deliver 3D audio by tracking the movement of your head. It provides consistent audio at every angle—letting you experience deep immersion and realism inside a virtual sound dome. 

 

A women wearing T90S is smiling. An illustrative sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the Dolby Head tracking™ feature.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

3D surround sound

Heighten your auditory experience with more personalized 3D audio. The Dolby Virtualizer expands spatial dimensionality to give you a stadium-like sound experience, while the Optimizer lets you hear natural and louder, distortion-free sound.

 

A woman wearing T90S smiles. A sound sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the spatial sound feature. On the right, a smartphone interface is shown to illustrate that this feature is available on the TONE Free app.

*Available on TONE Free App.

Crafted sound of high-quality graphene

Light as paper, yet hard as metal, pure graphene enhances the T90S performance for a richer, more lifelike sound.

 

Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Keep your surroundings quiet.
No matter where you are.

Enjoy immersive content wherever you go with optimal ANC. The T90S adapts to real time surrounding noise levels for optimal noise reduction.

 

This image is simulated to illustrate the T90S's Adaptive noise cancelling feature.

There are two ear tips shown. On the left is the previous one, on the right is shown T90S's ear tip to provide it better isolate the noise.

Snugly in your ears

The new ear tips help your earbuds better isolate noise. They are designed to create a tighter seal and block more noise. This makes a big difference in the amount of noise reduction you experience.

3 Mic system & VPU

Make your voice heard

Calls sound natural and clear. The built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) monitor background noise, pick up your voice, and track jaw movements for improved call quality. New Hi-SNR Mic further reduces ambient noise.

*Hi-SNR Mic: High Signal to Noise Ratio expanded 65dB to 68dB.

Close up view of the black T90S.
Voice/noise separation algorithm

Your voice comes through loud and clear

From left to right: A woman is talking on the phone outside wearing T90S, T90S filters out background noise, and the other woman can hear only her voice clearly.

Noise mixes with your voice when you talk on the phone

The T90S analyzes your surroundings.

From left to right: A woman is talking on the phone outside wearing T90S, T90S filters out background noise, and the other woman can hear only her voice clearly.

The T90S separates the voice from the noise

Separates voice from the background noise.

From left to right: A woman is talking on the phone outside wearing T90S, T90S filters out background noise, and the other woman can hear only her voice clearly.

Hear the voice in full clarity

The T90S uses the VPU & Voice/noise separation algorithm whether you’re on a call or having a conversation.

Whispering Mode

The conversation stays between the two of you. Just pop out the right earbud and whisper close to the mic. Whisper mode lets you dive into private conversations.

Listening Mode

Let in some of the sounds around you. Listening mode helps you better hear your surroundings.

Conversation Mode

Tap to switch to conversation mode when you're with a friend. This amplifies the voice of the person you're talking to. So you can chat with your earbuds in.

Balanced Design

Fit for sound, fit for ears

Scientifically engineered to be a perfect fit, the T90S motivates you when you’re working out and helps you focus at work. 

Technological Fit

For your comfort

Feel insulated from the outside world. The new ergonomic design gives you complete comfort while soft medical-grade ear gels stay snug in your ears, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down. 

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

3D scanning

3D drawing of the shape of 300 people's ear

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

Land marking

Modeling the 3D drawing result

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

Virtual fitting

Fitting the earbuds virtually

A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

Ergonomic analysis

Check the pressure part of the wearing result

Logo of postech and Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.
A collage of people using T90S earbuds in their daily lives. Left from top to bottom, a woman is watching a TV with T90S and a man is using his laptop with T90S. Right top to bottom, a man is wearing T90S while using his tablet PC, and the woman is watching a video from her smartphone on the subway.

UVnano Hygiene

Clean ears. Clear sounds.

You can sanitize your wireless earbuds through the charging case. It’s built with UV lights and expanded the UV LED area to reach the whole ear gel, clearing out bacteria by up to 99.9%.

Top view of the LG TONE Free T90S with the cradle open. An earbud is placed on the surface, to show the UV Nano lighting. The text is shownnext to the earbuds.

*UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.

*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle reduces 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. 

A picture of the Multi Point & Multi Pairing function. The TONE Free widget interface is shown on the bottom left. The black T90S is shown in the center. To the right, a smartphone interface and a laptop are shown.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

Connect more, pair up faster

You can seamlessly pair your earbuds with up to five devices. Connect to two devices simultaneously with Multi Point & Multi Pairing. Simply add devices in the TONE Free app or widget to switch between devices.

*Screen image simulated. UX/UI subject to change.

TONE Free App

Streamlined control

Now you can save your preferences by setting up profiles, check your battery life, and enjoy your audio seamlessly.

Battery life

Charge once, listen all day

Charge in a snap and enjoy audio for as long as you want. The T90S can deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 36 hours of listening time when using the case.

*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 36 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.

Plug & Wireless

Plug in and connect to a world of entertainment

Plug in the T90S cradle even on non-Bluetooth devices. Once you connect, all you need to do is enjoy.

Snapdragon Sound™ logo.

Snapdragon Sound™

Provides Bluetooth sound quality close to that of a wired connection, delivering 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio. Snapdragon Sound brings together the very best audio with superior connectivity for music, crystal-clear voice calls, and low latency fit for gaming.

*Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.

*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it. Plug & Wireless mode can be used when source devices are not certified by Snapdragon Sound™ technology.

*Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Print

Key Spec

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off)

    9

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Case

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

  • Earbud

    21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    4

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    43.0 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.7 g

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 