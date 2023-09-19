We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FN7 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with UVNano 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Charging Case, Wireless Headphones with Triple Microphones for Work/Home Office, IPX4 Water-Resistant, Black, Noise cancelling
Key Spec
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.6 g
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
21
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm
-
Earbud
-
16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm
What people are saying
-
