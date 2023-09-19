About Cookies on This Site

CES 2021 Innovation Award

CES 2021 Innovation Award

LG TONE Free FP8

Headphones & Personal Audio
reddot Design Award

reddot Design Award

LG TONE Free FP8

EISA

EISA

LG TONE Free FP8

a mix welcome features and impresssive performance

LG TONE Free FP Series

A video of the earbuds floating in the air as the cradles of black, gold, and white LG TONE Free are opened and appears copy of the LG TONE Free FP Series.

*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada

Behind the sentence Refresh your listening, a woman wearing TONE Free against the backdrop of the city's night view is immersed in music.

Refresh Your Listening

Clear and Spatial Sound from Audio Masters

Clear and Spatial Sound
from Audio Masters

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit in your ear.

An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.

What MERIDIAN Says

“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen

MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies

Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.

A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.

The copy "Clear

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimizes audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customize your own EQ.

The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.

The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.

The copy "Flex Action Bass"


Bigger Bass to Make Your Heart Beat

The new LG TONE Free earbuds have a larger, more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility*. Flex Action Bass creates powerful low end without compromising on clarity or definition.

*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5% compared to previous model.

A transparent barrier surrounds a woman who is watching a movie on her phone wearing TONE Free, and the sentence 3D Sound stage is on top of it.

An Immersive Sensory Experience

LG TONE Free earbuds use spatial upmixing to expand the sound stage and deliver lifelike sound. 3D Sound Stage fully immerses you in your music, movie, TV show, or game. And you can adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app.

The copy "Active Noise Cancellation"

Active Noise Cancellation

Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows you to completely immerse in whatever you’re listening to.

An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.

Now You Can Personalize Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customize Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

Ambient mode looks like crossing a crosswalk with earbuds on. Chat mode is a pictogram of a woman talking to a man wearing an earbuds.

UVnano Charging Case

Helps kill up to 99.9% of
bacteria in speaker mesh*

The LG TONE Free FP8 includes a convenient UVnano charging case that harnesses the power of UV-C light to help refresh the earbuds' speaker mesh. In just five minutes, the speaker mesh is refreshed and the buds have power to go.

Helps kill up to 99.9% of bacteria in speaker mesh*

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*The use of this device is a supplement to and not a substitute for standard infection control practices; users must continue to follow all current infection control practices, including those practices related to cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces.
The copy "Medical-Grade Ear Gels"

Medical-Grade Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP8 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size ear gels: Large, Medium and Small.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
An image of a man with his eyes closed wearing TONE Free on the ear and an image with the phrase "Refresh Your Fit" on it.

Refresh Your Fit

An image of TONE Free worn on the ear shape expressed in 3D.Below it is written the word Sleek Fit.

Concha-Shaped Design

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analyzing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit.

*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.

Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story

 

 

Creating the Perfect Fit

We collaborated with Korea’s renowned Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH to develop LG TONE Free's EarSeal design. We analyzed the geometry of the conchas and ear canals of 300 people. Ergonomic analysis of the 3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.

An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.

Optimized for Comfort and Style

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analyzing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear to stop your earbuds falling out, and provides a more comfortable and stylish fit.
The copy "Medical-Grade Ear Gels" , "ARC Shape", "Minimalistic Handle"

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

The copy "Clearer Calls With TONE Free"

Clearer Calls With

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free earbuds have a three-mic array that's engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.

The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.

The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy

Simply open the TONE Free app to use whispering mode with TONE Free FP8. You can whisper on a call and still be heard loud and clear on the other end of the line — just take out one earbud and hold it close to your mouth like a microphone when you speak. It doesn't matter if you're in a library or on a subway.

An image of a woman holding an earbud in her hand and making a call like a microphone.

Ear buds are floating infront of text "24 hrs".
Battery Life

A Whole Day of Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free now provide up to 24 hours of play time from a single charge. 10 hours with the earbuds, and an additional 14 hours from the charging case.

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

An image of TONE Free being charged in front of the word 5min.

Fast Charging

Charging LG TONE Free is as fast and easy as placing the case on the charging pad. And you'll get around 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging.

*Enjoy up to 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.

An image of a laptop and TONE Free placed under the phrase 'Swift pair', and pairing alert turned on on the open laptop screen.
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.
An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.
Fast Pairing

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.

Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

Find your perfect experience with a few taps on the app. Toggle surround sound or adjust the intensity. Take control of the EQ settings to tailor sound to your music tastes. Change the touchpad controls to reflect your daily habits. Enjoy game mode and whispering mode only in the TONE Free LAB. And unlock new features or refresh exisiting ones with periodic software updates.

An image of the TONE Free LAB screen on the mobile phone and the TONE Free product placed left next to it.

Features FP9 FP8 FP5
FP9
LG TONE Free FP9
LG TONE Free FP8
LG TONE Free FP8
LG TONE Free FP5
LG TONE Free FP5

*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.

