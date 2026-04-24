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13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD

13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD

WF1310XMT
Front view of 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
Front view of 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT
LG 13Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD, WF1310XMT

Key Features

  • Steam™
  • Turbo Wash
  • Add item
  • 6 Motion DD Motor
  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
More
Discover the power of Steam Cleaning
Combat allergens with the power of TrueSteam™

Combat allergens with the power of TrueSteam™

The Allergy Care cycle uses water and heat to create a super-disinfecting steam that sanitizes clothing while still being gentle on it. This reduces 99.9% allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

Steam Refresh

Reduce wrinkles and odors to freshen up clothes in just 20 minutes.

Steam Softener™

Soften clothes by reviving each and every fiber using 100% steam, not chemicals.
Less Time, More Life

Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes with less time*. JetSpray sprays clean tap water onto your clothes making rinsing cycles even more efficient than before.

*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.

Add forgotten items mid-cycle

Add forgotten items mid-cycle

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Items" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Speed14 whichever you selected, door can be opened* immediately less than 3 sec during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
More Motion,Better Care
Less vibration, Less noise

Less vibration, Less noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best washing machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your washing machine just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new wash program such as Wool, Baby Care or Cold Wash.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
SASO Label

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Table Caption
FeaturesWFV1114XMTWFS0914XMWFS0914XMN
WFV1114XMT
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,VCM color
WFS0914XM
9kg Front load washing machine, Steam, Smart ThinQ (Wi–Fi)
WFS0914XMN
9kg Front load washing machine, Silver Color, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ (Wi-Fi)
CAPACITY10,59 KG9 KG
DIMENSION600 x 850 x 620600 x 640 x 850600x550x850
ThinQ™YesYesYes
TurboWash360™NoNoNo
AI DD™YesNoNo

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WF1310XMT
CAPACITY
13kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Steam™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart ThinQ (WiFi)

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Color

    Stone Silver

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Voltage/Freq.

    220V

  • Made in

    China

  • Product Type

    Washer

  • Features

    AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,ThinQ (W-Fi)

  • Brand Name

    LG

  • Product Model

    WF1310XMT

  • Display Screen Type

    White LED

  • Control Type

    Dial + Touch

  • Loading Type

    Front Load

  • Program Type

    13 Kg Washer, Cotton+, Mixed Fabric, Easy care, Allergy Care, Download Cycle, Delicate, Woo, Remote Start

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Start Delay Option

    3-19 hrs

  • Smart Connect

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Built-in Display

    Yes

  • Digital Inverter Motor

    AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)

  • Maximum Spin Speed (rpm)

    1000

  • Washing Capacity

    13Kg

  • Operation Type

    Fully Automatic

  • Washer Type

    STS Drum

  • Built-in Water Heater

    Yes

  • Frequency

    50/60 Hz

  • Dimension (WxDxH)

    645 x 770 x 940

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