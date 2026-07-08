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Looking for a washing machine combined with a dryer with a large capacity that can handle large loads of laundry without taking up too much space? Look no further than the LG WashTower. This single unit has a washer and dryer combination and is designed for extra-large capacity cleaning and has the latest LG technology.