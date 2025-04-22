Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Grab

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab on his shoulder.

LG xboom Grab

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Learn More
xboom Grab's internal units, woofer and tweeter are shown with its tweeter moving forward and vibrating rhythmically.

Dome tweeters

Dynamic sound from dome tweeter

xboom Grab is placed on rock covered with moss. On the above right side Military standard logo is placed.

Military Standard

Military grade durability

xboom Grab is placed on a bicycle's water bottle holder.

Convenient strap

Convenient strap

LG xboom Bounce

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

LG xboom Bounce

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Bounce, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Learn More
xboom Bounce's internal units, woofer and tweeters are shown. Peerless logo is placed on the bottom right side.

Dual dome tweeters

Dynamic sound from the dome tweeters

xboom Bounce is placed on soil covered with wet leaves, between a tree root and a stone. On the above left side Military standard logo is placed.

Military standard

Military grade durability

Front view of xboom Bounce with its light on.

30hrs battery

Long-lasting playtime

LG xboom Stage 301

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Stage 301 on his shoulder.

LG xboom Stage 301

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Stage 301, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Learn More
xboom Stage 301's internal parts, woofer and midranges are shown. Peerless logo is placed on the upper left side.

Woofer & Midranges

Powerful signature sound from the woofer & midranges

On the left xboom Stage 301 stands on the ground in front of dancing peoeple. In the middle part xboom Stage 301 is placed on its stand next to drums. On the right xboom Stage 301 stands on a table in a living room.

Wedge Design

Stage ready anywhere

Rear side of Stage 301 is shown with its battert part open. A replaceable battery is hanging on the air right next to the xboom Stage 301.

Replaceable battery

Replaceable battery for endless party