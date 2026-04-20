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R290 Värmepumpsberedare 150 l
EU Energy_MEZ00805302 Label Energy(WH15ESF0.HA)4.8.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

R290 Värmepumpsberedare 150 l

EU Energy_MEZ00805302 Label Energy(WH15ESF0.HA)4.8.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

R290 Värmepumpsberedare 150 l

WH15ESF0 HA
Vy framifrån av R290 Värmepumpsberedare 150 l WH15ESF0 HA
Vy ovanifrån av LG värmepumpsberedare WH15ESF0.HA, i huvudsak vit, designad för väggmontering.
Utsidan av LG värmepumpsberedare (WH15ESF0.HA) med angivna mått. Den mäter 540 mm × 1 620 mm × 565 mm.
Vy framifrån av R290 Värmepumpsberedare 150 l WH15ESF0 HA
Vy ovanifrån av LG värmepumpsberedare WH15ESF0.HA, i huvudsak vit, designad för väggmontering.
Utsidan av LG värmepumpsberedare (WH15ESF0.HA) med angivna mått. Den mäter 540 mm × 1 620 mm × 565 mm.

Huvudfunktioner

  • Naturligt kylmedel R290 med låg GWP (3)
  • Ingen installationer av kylmedelsrör
  • ErP-energimärkning klass A+ (genomsnittligt klimat, belastningsprofil L)
  • Elegant vit design som anpassar sig till olika omgivningar
  • Max. vattentemperatur upp till 75 °C med ett värmeelement
  • Fyra olika driftlägen (värmepumpsläge, autoläge, turboläge, semesterläge)
Mer

Avancerad varmvattenprestanda

Värmepumpsberedaren levererar varmt vatten vid maxtemperaturer upp till 60–75 °C1) med ett inbyggt värmeelement för jämn tillförsel.

Utmärkt energieffektivitet

Klassad som EU:s ErP-energimärkning klass A+2), som ger hög effektivitet med låg energiförbrukning, och den har SG Ready-teknik som optimerar driftskostnaden baserat på elpriset.3)

Smart fjärrkontroll

Värmepumpsberedaren möjliggör fjärrstyrning och övervakning via LG ThinQ-appen, vilket gör det enkelt att diagnostisera problem och kontakta servicecentralen eller installatören.

Optimerade driftlägen

Värmepumpsberedaren har fyra driftlägen – Värmepump, Auto, Turbo och Semester – och erbjuder flexibel prestanda för många olika användningsbehov.

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA: Max. vattentemperatur upp till 75 °C/WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5: Max. temperatur upp till 60 °C

2) EU:s ErP-energietikettsystem för värmepumpar har effektivitetsklasser som sträcker sig från G (minst effektiv) till A+++ (mest effektiv).

3) Energiklass A+, SG Ready gäller för alla modeller (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

Sammanfattning

Skriv ut

MÅTT

Utsidan av LG värmepumpsberedare (WH15ESF0.HA) med angivna mått. Den mäter 540 mm × 1 620 mm × 565 mm.

Alla specifikationer

DESIGN

  • Färg (kropp)

    Essence white / RAL 9003

EFFEKTIVITET

  • COP (7℃ / 15℃)

    2.95 / -

  • Energiklass (7℃ / 15℃)

    A+ / -

  • Ladda profil

    L

  • V40 (ℓ)

    173

GENERELLT

  • Produktmått_BxHxD(mm)

    540 x 1,620 x 565

  • Anodtyp

    Mg anode + ICCP

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    75.0

  • Ljudeffekt (Värme) SH / H / M / L / SL (dB (A))

    - / - / 45 / - / -

MAX VATTENTEMPERATUR

  • värmepump (°C)

    60

  • med värmeelement (°C)

    75

DRIFTSOMRÅDE (UTOMHUSTEMPERATUR)

  • Uppvärmning (min. ~ max.) (℃)

    -7 ~ 48

RÖRANSLUTNING

  • Vatteninloppsdiameter (tum)

    G 1/2"

  • Vattenutloppsdiameter (tum)

    G 1/2"

STRÖMFÖRSÖRJNING

  • Fall 1 (V, Fas, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

KYLMEDEL

  • GWP

    3

  • Förfylld mängd (g)

    148

  • Typ

    R290

LJUDTRYCKSNIVÅ PÅ 2 M (AUTOLÄGE)

  • Märkvärde (dB(A))

    38

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.
För att lära dig mer om hur den här produkten hanterar data och dina rättigheter som användare, besök ”Datatäckning och specifikationer” på LG Privacy

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

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Så här fungerar det
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    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
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