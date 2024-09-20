About Cookies on This Site

Interaktiv Digital Board

55TR3BG-B

Interaktiv Digital Board

(0)
Vy av framsidan med inbäddad bild

Verklig interaktivitet som för samman människor

När kvinnan markerar den på den digitala tavlan ses den även på skärmarna på barnens elektroniska enheter (samtidigt).

*86 tum.
*Alla bilder är endast till för illustrativa ändamål.
GENUIN TOUCH- OCH SKRIVUPPLEVELSE

Multitouch och skriva

TR3BF/G-serien kan använda upp till 20 punkter för multitouch samtidigt. Denna funktion erbjuder en naturtrogen skrivupplevelsen och gör samarbeten mycket enklare.

Tre barn ritar samtidigt på TR3BF/G-serien.

Skärmarna på elevernas bärbara datorer och lärarens mobil delas på skärmen.
ENKEL ANSLUTNING OCH DELNING

ScreenShare Pro-uppgradering

Den nyligen uppgraderade ScreenShare Pro möjliggör visning av maximalt sex delade skärmar eller en fil på en skärm i realtid. Den har förbättrad användarvänlighet genom att låta användare dela Chromecast-spegling på samma nätverk utan applikationer.
En lärare undervisar en klass och skärmen på displayen delas med varje elevs bärbara dator.
ENKEL ANSLUTNING OCH DELNING

Air Class

Air Class har anslutningsstöd för upp till 30 studenter och erbjuder interaktiva möten för alla mobila enheter på samma nätverk, vilket ger ett stort utbud av verktyg såsom röstning, svar och delning av projekttexter.
Skärmenergisparläget gör energiförbrukningen mer effektiv.
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG UPPLEVELSE

DPM (skärmenergisparläge)

Genom att aktivera DPM-funktionen kan skärmen ställas in att bara vara aktiverad när det finns en insignal. Detta ger effektivare elförbrukning.
Kurs med tekniska ritningar med TR3BF/G:s anteckningsverktyg som använder funktionerna ”ångra” och ”gör om”.
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG UPPLEVELSE

Annotation-uppgradering

Med anteckningsverktyget aktivt erbjuder funktionerna ”ångra” och ”gör om” en förbättrad användarupplevelse. (Anteckningsverktyget kan användas på valfri källa.)
En kvinna väljer en skärm genom att använda webbläsaren.
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG UPPLEVELSE

Webbläsare

TR3BF/G-serien har stöd för webbläsaren i Android OS så att man kan söka på webben enkelt och snabbt utan att ansluta till en extern dator.
System-on-a-chip integrerat med Android OS och gratisappar.
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG UPPLEVELSE

Allt-i-ett

TR3BF/G-serien använder både Android OS och gratisappar med en effektiv SoC och allt utan en dator.
OPS-port för bredare funktionalitet genom att montera en dator med OPS-stöd på baksidan av den digitala tavlan.
SÄKERHET OCH KOMPABILITET

Inbyggd OPS-port

TR3BF/G-serien har stöd för OPS-portar vilket gör det enklare och bekvämare att montera en dator med OPS-stöd till baksidan av den digitala tavlan utan anslutningsproblem, vilket gör att du har fler tillgängliga funktioner.
Genom att ha ett godkänt Google CTS (Compatibility Test Suite) är LG det enda företag som erbjuder Google CTS-certifierade interaktiva skärmar.
SÄKERHET OCH KOMPABILITET

Google CTS* Pass

LG Interactive Display beviljades ett godkännande för Googles Compatibility Test Suite som är ett test för Android-API och -appkompatibilitet, i augusti 2019. Detta CTS-godkännande försäkrar att LG Interactive-skärmar har stöd för stabilt arbete på Android OS.

*CTS-godkännandet är tillämpbart för 65, 75 och 86 tum.

USB-enheter kan inte anslutas till en skärm av säkerhetsskäl.
SÄKERHET OCH KOMPABILITET

USB-blockering

USB-blockeringsläget säkerställer och motverkar att data kopieras till obefogade enheter i förväg, vilket är avgörande för användning på platser där säkerhet är kritisk.
Säkert läge för att blockera obehörigt innehåll.
SÄKERHET OCH KOMPABILITET

Säkert läge

Säkert läge blockerar obefogad information att visas på olika enheter via funktionen Delad skärm. De förladdade applikationerna relaterad till delade skärmar döljs på menyn. Säkert läge avaktiverar skärmspeglningsalternativ för SSP (Screen Share Pro). Det hjälper till att motverka obefogad åtkomst till din IDB.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    310nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    27Kg

  • Packed Weight

    45.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1271 x 774 x 84mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1450 x 1015 x 225mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 x 200 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    125W

  • Max.

    259W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    427 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (12W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • Storage

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

