Ultra Stretch Signage

MEZ68859002(REV00)_88BH7F_NEW EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
88BH7F-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

(0)

32:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen

88BH7F är den mest lämpade skärmen för att visa nya former av reklam och mulipelt information på en 32:9 wide screen skärm som ger dig nya upplevelser och fångar kundernas uppmärksamhet.
Extraordinär tittarupplevelse

32:9 Förlängt bredbildsformat

Det är en unik wide screen skärm med 32:9 bartyp som erbjuder mycket mer flexibelt för att spela upp innehåll än en vanlig skärm med bildförhållande 16:9.
Extraordinär tittarupplevelse

Ultra HD-upplösning (3 840 x 1 080)

ULTRA HD Upplösning ger en uppslukande tittarupplevelse med klara färger och tydlig bild.
EFFEKTIV INNEHÅLLSLEVERANS

Flexibilitet för innehållshantering

88BH7F kan organisera multipelt innehåll med video och text enligt användarens egna proportioner. Den är också optimerad för att visa vertikala eller horisontella objekt utan kapa dem, vilket ger en naturtrogen tittarupplevelse för kunderna.
EFFEKTIV INNEHÅLLSLEVERANS

Multiskärmläge med 4PBP

Funktionen Picture-by-Picture (PBP) låter dig visa multipelt innehåll på en enda skärm med upp till fyra delar. Detta är ett väldigt praktiskt och bekvämt sätt att viss upp flera olika annonser eller information på samma gång utan att behöva kalibrera dem.
OPTIMAL EFFEKTIVITET

SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger smidig uppspelning utan en mediaspelare. LG webOS-plattformen ger en bättre användarupplevelse tack vare det intuitiva användargränssnittet och enkla programutvecklingsverktyg.
OPTIMAL EFFEKTIVITET

Rutindelning med DP kedjekoppling

88BH7F kan visa rutindelad scener genom sin DP-kedjekoppling*. Detta är det bästa alternativet om du vill använda en stor skärm, eller visuellt påverka dina kunder på ett annorlunda sätt.
OPTIMAL EFFEKTIVITET

LAN-kedjekoppling

Genom att använda funktionen LAN-kedjekoppling kan du utföra kommandon som att styra, övervaka och till och med uppdatera den inbyggda programvaran.
OPTIMAL EFFEKTIVITET

Övervakning i realtid med Signage365Care

Enklare och snabbare underhåll är tillgängligt med vårt tillval av molntjänster med Signage365Care*. Den sköter skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats över internet. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning som hjälper kundens verksamhet att gå smidigt.

*The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    88

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    33.9Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    51.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2290 x 867 x 228mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    YES

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    450W

  • Max.

    530W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1535 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1808 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    210W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

