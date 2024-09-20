Pekskärmsöverdrag

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Allt-i-ett touch-upplevelse
LG: s egen beröringsteknologi kan rita rena och exakta diagonala linjer genom att styra multi-touch-gester med stor precision. Ren multitouch-upplevelse med IR Spread baseras på vår interna IR-Spread-teknik som ger bättre noggrannhet jämfört med konventionell IR Matrix.