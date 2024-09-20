About Cookies on This Site

Pekskärmsöverdrag

KT-T49E

(2)
Interaktiv prestanda

Allt-i-ett touch-upplevelse


LG: s egen beröringsteknologi kan rita rena och exakta diagonala linjer genom att styra multi-touch-gester med stor precision. Ren multitouch-upplevelse med IR Spread baseras på vår interna IR-Spread-teknik som ger bättre noggrannhet jämfört med konventionell IR Matrix.
Multi Touch-upplevelse

Det ger en mer realistisk känsla av beröring eftersom den kan känna igen upp till tio punkter vid en gång. Olika beröringsbaserade kundtjänster kan tillhandahållas via skärmen så att konsumenterna får oförglömliga shoppingupplevelser.
Smal design för en elegant look

Med smal ram och djup är KT-T-serien designad för att passa kompatibla skärmar och ge bättre beröringsnoggrannhet. På detta sätt bibehåller skärmen sitt eleganta och rena utseende även när multifunktioner läggs till.
Enkel installation

Bara några skruvar och konsoler behövs för att fästa ett pekskärmsöverdrag på displayen. Med en låg kostnad och minimal ansträngning får din skärm fördelarna av pekprestanda.

Genom att lägga till beröringsvärden till standardskärmar utvidgas användningsmöjligheterna till en överraskande mängd platser. Varhelst KT-T-serien installeras maximerar dess tvåvägskommunikation såväl användarengagemanget som användarbekvämligheten.

Alla specifikationer

TOUCH

  • Touch-typ

    IR (infraröda strålar) spridning

  • Tillgänglig objektstorlek för beröring

    Φ6 mm↑ (Singel), Φ8 mm↑ (Multi)

  • Skanningstid

    15 ms ↓

  • Exakthet

    2 mm (Över 90% Area)

  • Gränssnitt

    USB 2.0

  • Skyddsglasets tjocklek

    2.8T (Bländningsskydd)

  • Skyddsglaskonduktivitet

    85 ± 5%

  • Kompatibla operativsystem

    Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 eller högre), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 eller högre), Mac OS X (10.9 eller högre), Chrome (39 eller högre)

  • Flera beröringspunkter

    Max 10 punkter

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    49"

  • Kompatibla produkter

    49SH7(P)E, 49SH7DD/E, 49SM5(K)D/E, 49SL5B/E, 49SL5PE, 49SM3C, 49SE3(K)D/DD/E

  • Orientering

    Liggande & stående

ANSLUTNINGSBARHET

  • Ingång

    USB

FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Rambredd

    32.7 mm

  • Överläggningsdimension (B × H × D)

    1,142.2 × 672.4 × 29.3 mm

  • Vikt (skärm)

    7.8 kg

  • Förpackningens mått (B × H × D)

    1,250.0 × 792.0 × 162.0 mm

  • Förpackningsvikt

    12.7 kg

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0 °C till 40 °C

  • Driftluftfuktighet

    10% till 80%

STRÖM

  • Strömförsörjning

    USB

  • Max

    1.8 W

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Överdragsmanual (CD), installationstillbehör

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

