22" 250 nits Standard Signage
Alla specifikationer
PANEL
-
Skärmstorlek
21,5 tum
-
Upplösning
1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)
-
Ljusstyrka (typ.,cd/m²)
250
ANSLUTNINGAR - INGÅNGAR
-
HDMI
Ja (1), HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2
-
DP
Nej
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
Analog (RGB)
Ja (1)
-
Ljud in
Ja (1), RGB
-
Extern kontroll (RS232C in)
Ja (1)
-
Extern kontroll (RJ45)
Ja (1)
-
Extern kontroll (IR-mottagare)
Ja (inbyggd)
-
Extern kontroll (pixelsensor)
Ja (1)
-
USB (USB3.0)
Ja (1)
-
SD-kort (SDHC/full storlek)
Nej
ANSLUTNINGAR - UTGÅNGAR
-
DP ut
Nej
-
Ljud ut
Nej
-
Extern högtalarutgång
Nej
-
Extern kontroll (RS232C ut)
Nej
FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
Rambredd
16,3 mm (T/H/V/B)
-
Skärmens mått (B × H x D)
510,3 mm X 302,1 mm X 53,8 mm
-
Vikt (skärm)
3,6 kg
-
VESA™ standardfäste
100 mm x 100 mm
MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET
-
OPS-typkompatibel
Nej
-
Extern mediaspelare anslutningsbar
Nej
PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET
-
Innehållshanteringsprogram
SuperSign W
-
Kontroll- och övervakningsprogram
SuperSign C
TILLBEHÖR
-
Grundläggande
Fjärrkontroll (2 st. batterier ingår), nätkabel, QSG, RGB-kabel, Telefonjack-till-RS232C
-
Tillval
Pixelsensor (KT-SP0), Väggfäste (RW120)
ALLMÄNT
-
Region
Global
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
-
