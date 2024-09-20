49" 700 nits Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alla specifikationer
PANEL
-
Skärmstorlek
48,50 tum (1 232,00 mm) diagonalt
-
Upplösning
1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)
-
Ljusstyrka (modul, typ., cd/m²)
700
ANSLUTNINGAR - INGÅNGAR
-
HDMI
Ja (1)
-
DP
Ja (1)
-
DVI
Ja (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
Ja (1)
-
Ljud
Ja (1)
-
Extern kontroll (RS232C(telefonjack))
Ja (1)
-
Extern kontroll (RJ45)
Ja (1)
-
Extern kontroll (IR-mottagare)
Ja (1)
-
Extern kontroll (pixelsensor (tillval))
Ja
-
USB
Ja (1)
ANSLUTNINGAR - UTGÅNGAR
-
DP ut
Ja
-
Ljud ut
Ja
-
Extern högtalarutgång
Ja (1, L/R)
-
Extern kontroll (RS232C ut)
Ja (1)
FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
Rambredd
7,4 mm (O/V/H/U jämn)
-
Skärmens mått (B × H x D)
109,5 cm X 63,7 cm X 3,2 cm
-
Vikt (skärm)
15,6 kg
-
VESA™ standardfäste
400 mm x 400 mm
MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET
-
OPS-typkompatibel
Ja
-
Extern mediaspelare anslutningsbar
Ja (MP500/MP700)
PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET
-
SuperSign-w lite
Ja
-
SuperSign-c
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
Grundläggande
Fjärrkontroll (inklusive 2sr batteri), strömkabel, QSG, RGB-kabel, bruksanvisning, Telefonjack till 2ea, IR-mottagare
-
Tillval
SP-2100 (extern högtalare), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (wi-fi-UBS-dongel), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)
ALLMÄNT
-
Region
Global
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
-
