55" 700 nits UHD Signage
Energiklass : SE
55UH7F-B

Energiklass : SE
55UH7F-B

55" 700 nits UHD Signage

LG UHD-skyltning visar informationen effektivt

LG UHD-skyltning visar informationen effektivt

UH7F-serien är en UHD-skyltning som har optimerats för olika typer av inomhusmiljöer. Den erbjuder enastående UHD-kvalitet, en elegant design, externt dammskydd och många andra praktiska funktioner för användarna.
ULTRA HD Resolution
ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

ULTRA HD Resolution

Med fyra gånger så hög upplösning som FHD, visar skärmen levande färger och detaljer med långt högre realism. Dessutom gör den breda betraktningsvinkeln med LG IPS-panelen att innehållet visas klart och tydligt utan störningar.
Högeffektiv videokodning
ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

Högeffektiv videokodning

UH7F-serien stöttar HEVC*, vilket effektivt komprimerar/dekomprimerar UHD-innehåll och kan spela upp videor i ultrahög kvalitet med hälften av nätverkstrafiken jämfört med befintliga H.264-codecs.

* HEVC: Högeffektiv videokodning

Tunn ram och lågt djup
ELEGANT OCH PRAKTISK DESIGN

Tunn ram och lågt djup

UH7F-serien har en mindre och smalare ram, vilket gör att den tar upp mindre utrymme och går enklare att installera. Dessutom ökar detta inlevelseförmågan och den eleganta och sofistikerade designen förbättrar utrymmets intryck.
Avtagbar logotyp och inbyggd högtalare
ELEGANT OCH PRAKTISK DESIGN

Avtagbar logotyp och inbyggd högtalare

UH7F-serien har en transparent logotyp som går ihop väl med omgivningen. De avtagbara funktionerna gör att skärmen går enkelt att installera. Innehållet berikas också med ljudeffekterna från de inbyggda högtalarna, och du slipper köpa eller installera högtalare.
Kapslingsklass IP5x
Pålitlig produkt

Kapslingsklass IP5x

Tack vare kapslingsklassen IP5x är produkten helt skyddad från damm, vilket innebär att dess funktioner inte riskerar att försämras.
30° lutning
Pålitlig produkt

30° lutning

Om skärmen installeras högst upp, vinklas den som regel nedåt för att göra den enklare att se. Med detta i åtanke kan UH7F-serien installeras med upp till 30 graders lutning*.

* Kan installeras med upp till 30 graders lutning nedåt (vid en temperatur på 30 °C och 50% luftfuktighet)

Automatisk skärmrotation
Enkel installation

Automatisk skärmrotation

UH7F-serien känner automatiskt av riktningen (liggandes eller ståendes) som en del av det första steget i installationen, och du måste inte rotera den manuellt. OSD och bakgrundsinnehållets riktning är redan inställd när du sätter på skärmen för första gången.
Finjustering
Enkel installation

Finjustering

UH7F-serien har en ”horisontalsensor” som visar användaren hur enheten är vinklad, vilket gör att den kan installeras precist.
Fjärrövervakning
Användarvänlig

Fjärrövervakning

UH7F-serien kan skicka e-postmeddelanden till användare om ett problem uppstår, som att produkten har tippats av en stöt, så att produkten kan användas på ett säkert sätt och användaren får informationen de behöver om problemet direkt.
Lättstyrd
Användarvänlig

Lättstyrd

Till skillnad från tidigare modeller där man behöver trycka på olika knappar för att styra dem, använder UH7F-serien en enda joystick som gör det enkelt att sätta på och stänga av skärmen, konfigurera inställningar, ställa in volymen etc.
Höga prestanda tack vare webOS
SMART FUNKTION

Höga prestanda tack vare webOS

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger smidig uppspelning utan en mediaspelare. LG webOS-plattformen ger en bättre användarupplevelse tack vare det intuitiva användargränssnittet och enkla programutvecklingsverktyg.
Många olika sensorprogram
SMART FUNKTION

Många olika sensorprogram

LG webOS smarta skyltningsplattform kan enkelt användas för att ansluta externa sensorer som GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperaturgivare etc. via USB. Investeringskostnaden minskas tack vare att man inte behöver köpa ytterligare program eller mediaspelare för att skapa värdeökande lösningar.
Kompatibilitet med ljud- och videokontrollsystem
SMART FUNKTION

Kompatibilitet med ljud- och videokontrollsystem

LED-skärmen har certifieringen Crestron Connected, vilket innebär att den har hög kompatibilitet med professionella ljud- och videokontroller, vilket innebär att du kan uppnå sömlös integration och automatisk kontroll* för att kunna sköta din verksamhet ännu effektivare.

* Nätverkskontroll

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem
SMART FUNKTION

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

För att erbjuda de bästa visuella mötesmöjligheterna, har UH7F-serien certifieringen Cisco Spark Room Kits, vilket är ett system som erbjuder kraftfulla och integrerade kontrollfunktioner* som ger smartare videokonferenser och gör att du slipper ställa in bildkvaliteten eller ändra ingången för inkommande samtal.

* Via HDMI

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    19.0Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    19.6Kg

  • Packed Weight

    24.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    110W

  • Max.

    160W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    85W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Max. 30 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

