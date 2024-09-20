About Cookies on This Site

Stor Ultra HD-skärm

65UL3E-B

Stor Ultra HD-skärm

(5)
Klarare färger med UHD-innehåll

Klarare färger med UHD-innehåll

Med sin stora Ultra HD-skärm erbjuder UL3E-serien sin publik en tydligare tittarupplevelse med klara färger och precisa detaljer.
Med de senaste trådlösa lösningarna och hög kompatibilitet, kommer den att öka produktiviteten på arbetsplatsen.
Överlägsen bildkvalitet

Överlägsen bildkvalitet

True Color, Wide View
LG IPS-panelen har en vidvinkelfunktion som gör att bilden syns tydligt oavsett var man sitter.
Klara färger med Ultra HD
UHD-upplösningen gör att tittarna kan se detaljerna även om man zoomar in på skärmen, och ger upp till fyra gånger högre upplösning än FHD.
Trådlös lösning

Trådlös lösning

Innehållsdelning
Det går ännu enklare att spegla innehåll mellan enheter på ett trådlöst nätverk.
Realtidsreklam
Med Beacon och BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kan butikschefer erbjuda kuponger och information i realtid.
Trådlös åtkomstpunkt

Trådlös åtkomstpunkt

UL3E-serien fungerar som en virtuell router och kan användas som en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobiler
Inbäddad innehållshantering
Datorlös innehållshantering

Inbäddad innehållshantering

Systemet för inbäddat innehåll gör att du kan redigera och spela upp innehåll, konfigurera spellistor eller till och med gruppera och skyltning med en fjärrkontroll, mus eller till och med en mobiltelefon, allt utan att du behöver en separat dator eller särskilda program. Detta gör innehållshanteringen både enklare och mer användarvänlig.

*Sahneler temsili amaçla simüle edilmiştir. Gerçek GUI, görüntüden farklı olabilir.
**Tüm ekranlar aynı ağa bağlı olmalıdır.

USB Veri Kopyalama
Datorlös innehållshantering

USB Veri Kopyalama

USB veri kopyalama işlevi, kullanıcıların her ekranı teker teker ayarlama gereksinimini ortadan kaldırarak optimum çalışma için birden fazla ekranı yönetmeyi daha verimli hale getirir. Kullanıcılar USB'deki verileri bir ekrana kopyaladıktan sonra, bir USB eklentisi aracılığıyla diğer ekranlara da kolayca dağıtılabilir.
Kompatibilitet med ljud- och videokontrollsystem*
Lätt att underhålla

Kompatibilitet med ljud- och videokontrollsystem*

UL3E-serien har certifieringen Crestron Connected, vilket innebär att den har hög kompatibilitet med professionella ljud- och videokontroller, vilket innebär att du kan uppnå sömlös integration och automatisk kontroll 1 för att kunna sköta din verksamhet ännu effektivare.

Lätt att underhålla

Fjärrstyrning i realtid

I händelse av fel kan du felsöka över nätverket i realtid. Om ett fel uppstår kan ett meddelande skickas med SNMP-protokollet.

Ström & nätverk i en kabel

WOL gör att användarna kan skicka meddelanden genom nätverket och sätta på skärmar. Detta gör installation och underhåll enklare eftersom det bara krävs en enda kabel för både ström och nätverket.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    65"

  • Upplösning

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.,cd/m²)

    350

ANSLUTNING

  • Ingångar

    HDMI (3), USB 2.0

  • Utgångar

    Ljud (digital ljudutgång, optisk)

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C In (telefonjackstyp), RJ45 In

FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Rambredd

    17,9 mm (T/V/H), 22,3 mm (B)

  • Skärmens mått (B × H x D)

    1 468 x 854 x 89,9 mm

  • Vikt (skärm)

    21,0 kg

  • Förpackningsmått (B x H x D)

    1 600 x 970 x 190 mm

  • Förpackningsvikt

    28,6 kg

  • VESA™ standardfäste

    300 x 300 mm

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0 °C till 40 °C

  • Driftluftfuktighet

    10 % till 80 %

EFFEKT

  • Strömförsörjning

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Strömtyp

    Inbyggd strömförsörjningsmodul

STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING

  • Typ.

    174 W↓

  • Max

    194 W↓

STANDARD(CERTIFIERING)

  • Säkerhet

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • ErP

    Ja (klass A)

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Nej

  • Extern mediaspelare anslutningsbar

    Nej

PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET

  • Innehållshanteringsprogram

    SuperSign CMS

  • Kontroll- och övervakningsprogram

    SuperSign Control

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll (2 batterier ingår), bruksanvisning, telefonjack-till-RS232C-kabel

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

