65" 400 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage
65UL3G-B
65" 400 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

65UL3G-B

65" 400 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

Tydlig färguttryck för UHD-innehåll1

Tydlig färguttryck för UHD-innehåll

UL3G-serien är en stor HD-skärm och förbättrar produktiviteten på alla platser. Allt innehåll levereras i livliga färger och med fina detaljer, vilket ger publiken en tydligare tittarupplevelse.

ULTRA HD Resolution
ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

ULTRA HD Upplösning

Med upplösningen som är fyra gånger högre än FHD gör det färgerna och detaljerna i innehållet mer levande och realistiska. Dessutom gör den breda betraktningsvinkeln med LG IPS-panelen att innehållet visas klart och tydligt utan störningar.

Högeffektiv videokodning
ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

Högeffektiv videokodning

UL3G-serien stöder HEVC* som effektivt komprimerar/dekomprimerar UHD-innehåll med hög kapacitet och spelar videor med ultrahög kvalitet med halva nätverkstrafiken än den befintliga H.264-codec.

* HEVC : Högeffektiv videokodning

SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.

SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger smidig uppspelning utan en mediaspelare. Dessutom förbättrar LG webOS smarta skyltplattform bekvämligheten för användarna med ett intuitivt GUI och enkla utvecklingsverktyg för appar.

Många olika sensorprogram
SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

Många olika sensorprogram

LG webOS smarta skyltningsplattform kan enkelt användas för att ansluta externa sensorer som GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperatursensorer etc. via USB. Underhållskostnaderna minskas tack vare att man inte behöver köpa ytterligare program eller mediaspelare för att skapa värdeökande lösningar.

SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

Innehållsdelning

Det går ännu enklare att spegla innehåll mellan enheter på ett trådlöst nätverk.

Realtidsfrämjande

Med Beacon och BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kan butikschefer tillhandahålla kuponger och information i realtid.

Trådlös lösning

UL3G-serien fungerar som en virtuell router som kan vara en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobila enheter.
Kompatibilitet med ljud- och videokontrollsystem*
OPERATIV EFFEKTIVITET

Kompatibilitet med ljud- och videokontrollsystem*

UL3G-serien har certifierats med Crestron Connected® för hög kompatibilitet med professionella AV-kontroller för att uppnå sömlös integration och automatiserad kontroll*, vilket ökar effektiviteten i företagsledningen.

* Nätverksbaserad kontroll

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem
OPERATIV EFFEKTIVITET

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

Certifieringen av kompatibilitet mellan UL3G-serien och Cisco System, som erbjuder kraftfull och integrerad kontroll* för videokonferenser, pågår. Det kommer att främja det optimala visuella mötet genom att eliminera slöseri med tid för att ställa in bildkvaliteten eller ändra input på inkommande samtal.

*Med en HDMI-kabelanslutning

Fjärrövervakning och kontroll

OPERATIV EFFEKTIVITET

Fjärrövervakning och kontroll

Genom Control Manager, den inbäddade webbövervakningslösningen, kan du kontrollera och övervaka status för flera UL3G-serier på olika platser i realtid. Funktionen är tillgänglig för uppkopplade enheter, och den gör att du snabbt och smidigt kan åtgärda nödsituationer oavsett var du befinner dig.

Stöd i realtid med med LG Signage365Care
OPERATIV EFFEKTIVITET

Stöd i realtid med med LG Signage365Care

Underhållet går enklare och snabbare med extratjänsten Signage 365 Care*, vilket är en molnbaserad tjänst som tillhandahålls av LG. Den sköter på distans skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning vilket säkerställer att kundens verksamhet fortlöper smidigt.

*Tillgången till tjänsten ”Signage 365 Care” kan variera från region till region. Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    65"

  • Panelteknik

    IPS

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Direkt

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Optimal upplösning

    3 840 x 2 160 (UHD)

  • Uppdateringshastighet

    60 Hz

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.,cd/m²)

    400

  • Kontrastförhållande

    1 200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Färgområde:

    DCI 80%

  • Betraktningsvinkel (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Färgdjupet

    8bit+FRC, 1.07G färger

  • Svarstid

    8 ms (G till G)

  • Ytbehandling (Dimning)

    Dimning 1 %

  • Livslängd (Min.)

    30 000 tim

  • Driftstimmar (Timmar / Dagar)

    16 / 7

  • Porträtt / Landskap

    Nej / Ja

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • Ingångar

    HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Typ A (2)

  • Utgångar

    Ljud

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C IN (4-polig telefonkontakt), RJ45 (LAN)

MEKANISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Ramens färg

    Keramisk svart

  • Rambredd

    15,5mm (H/V/T), 22,3mm (B)

  • Vikt (skärm)

    21,3 Kg

  • Vikt (skärm + stativ)

    21,6 kg

  • Förpackningsvikt

    28,4 kg

  • Skärmens mått (B × H × D)

    1 463 x 850 x 87,8 mm

  • Skärmen med stativ mått (B x H x D)

    1,463 x 914 x 269 mm

  • Förpackningens mått (B × H × D)

    1600 x 970 x 190 mm

  • Handtag

    Nej

  • VESA™ standardfäste

    300 x 300

NYCKELFUNKTIONER

  • Internt minne

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi

    Inbyggd

  • Sensor

    Temperatsensor, automatisk ljusstyrkesensor

  • Lokal nyckelfunktion

    Ja (endast Ström Av/På)

  • webOS ver.

    webOS 4.1

  • Inbäddad CMS

    Lokal innehållsplanering, gruppchef

  • USB Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Fail over

    Ja

  • SW - Bakgrundsbild - Logobild vid uppstart

    Ja

  • SW - Bakgrundsbild - Ingen signalbild

    Ja

  • Sync-läge

    RS-232C Sync, Lokal nätverkssynkronisering

  • Skärmdelning

    Ja

  • Videotag

    Ja (4, Max en HDMI-ingång)

  • Spela upp via URL

    Ja

  • Glappfri uppspelning

    Ja

  • Att sätta datakloning

    Ja

  • SNMP

    Ja

  • ISM-läge (minimering av bildstickning - Image Sticking Minimization)

    Ja

  • Auto Set ID

    Ja

  • Status Mailing

    Ja

  • Control Manager

    Ja

  • Tredjeparts kontrollkompatibilitet

    Ja

  • Beacon

    Ja

  • HDMI-CEC

    Ja

  • SI Serverinställningar

    Ja

  • webRTC

    Ja

  • Pro:Idiom

    Ja

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0°C till 40°C

  • Driftluftfuktighet

    10 % till 80 %

STRÖM

  • Strömförsörjning

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Strömtyp

    Inbyggd strömförsörjningsmodul

STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING

  • Typ. / Max.

    140W / 200W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    478 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 683 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart energibesparing

    98 W

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Ström av

    0,5 W

LJUD

  • Högtalare

    Ja

CERTIFIERING

  • Säkerhet

    CB / UL (TBD)

  • EMC

    FCC-klass "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Ja (bara EU) / Nej

PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET

  • Innehållshanteringsprogram

    SuperSign CMS

  • Kontroll- och övervakningsprogram

    SuperSign Control/Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    Ja

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Ja

  • Signage365Care

    Ja

SPRÅK

  • OSD

    Engelska, franska, tyska, spanska, italienska, koreanska, kinesiska (förenklad), kinesiska (original), portugisiska (Brasilien), svenska, finska, norska, danska, ryska, japanska, portugisiska (Europa), nederländska, tjeckiska, grekiska, arabiska

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll (inklusive 2ea batteri), strömkabel, QSG, Bruksanvisning, Telefonjack till D-Sub9 Kön, stativ, kabelhållare

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

