About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75" 330 nits Interactive Digital Board

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

75" 330 nits Interactive Digital Board

75TR3BF-B

75" 330 nits Interactive Digital Board

(3)
Verklig interaktivitet som för samman människor1

Verklig interaktivitet som för samman människor

Med distinkt banbrytande teknik stöder TR3BF-serien multi-touch & skrivfunktioner som ger exakt ritning och autentisk beröringskvalitet. Dessutom stöder det Air Class och webbläsaren stöder kommunikation på flera sidor och interaktivt lärande, vilket hjälper dig att få ett framgångsrikt företag
Multi Touch & Writing1
GENUIN TOUCH- OCH SKRIVUPPLEVELSE

Multi Touch & Writing

TR3BF-serien kan användas samtidigt upp till 20 poäng multitouch och 10 poäng skrivning, samt med två typer av pennor. Denna funktion erbjuder en naturtro skrivbordsupplevelse och gör samarbeten mycket enklare
Handflatesuddning1
GENUIN TOUCH- OCH SKRIVUPPLEVELSE

Handflatesuddning

TR3BF-serien gör det enkelt för dig att radera text, bilder, etc som är skrivna på skärmen och detta görs med hjälp av dina egna händer. Det är inte bara enklare att radera med hjälp av pennan utan det gör det även mer naturtroget, som om du skulle radera text på en riktig whiteboard.
Air Class1
KOPPLA UPP DIG OCH DELA ENKELT

Air Class

Air Class har anslutningsstöd för upp till 30 studenter och erbjuder interaktiva möten för alla mobila enheter på samma nätverk, vilket ger ett stort utbud av verktyg såsom röstning, svar och delning av projekttexter.
Skärmdelning1
KOPPLA UPP DIG OCH DELA ENKELT

Skärmdelning

TR3BF-serien låter sig dela skärmar och innehåll med bärbara datorer och andra mobila enheter. Det här gör möten och lektioner både effektivare och mer inlevelsefulla.
Inbyggd OPS-sats1
KOPPLA UPP DIG OCH DELA ENKELT

Inbyggd OPS-sats

TR3BF-serien stöder OPS-uttag, vilket gör det enklare och bekvämare att koppla samman en dator med OPS-stöd till baksidan av den digitala plattan utan kopplingsproblem, vilket gör att du har fler tillgängliga funktioner.
Webbläsare1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG UPPLEVELSE

Webbläsare

TR3BF-serien kan använda webbläsaren Chrome, vilken bygger på operativsystemet Android, så att du kan surfa på nätet snabbt och enkelt utan att behöva ansluta till en extern dator.
Allt-i-ett1
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG UPPLEVELSE

Allt-i-ett

TR3BF använder både Android- och Note-appar med en effektiv SoC och allt utan en dator.
Ändra storlek i Ultra HD1
Överlägsen bildkvalitet

Ändra storlek i Ultra HD

Med UHD-upplösningen kan du visa detaljer med en fyra gånger så hög upplösning som FHD, även när du zoomar in. Olika sorters innehåll, som dokument, bilder och videor, visas utan att bildkvaliteten försämras, vilket är särskilt viktigt i utbildningsmiljöer och andra miljöer som kräver samarbete.
True Color, Immersive View1
Överlägsen bildkvalitet

True Color, Immersive View

TR3BF-serien kan visa upp multimediainnehåll på ett mer levande sätt för deltagarna. IPS-panelen visar tydligt innehållet från alla vinklar, oavsett var deltagare sitter. Varje enskild pixel på IPS-panelen återskapar bildens faktiska färg utan några störningar.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    370nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    53.0Kg

  • Packed Weight

    85.0Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1709 x 1020 x 86mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1950 x 1266 x 285mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    175W

  • Max.

    294W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    597 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1003 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (12W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • Storage

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 