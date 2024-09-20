About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
MEZ68859056(REV00)_55SVM5F_NEW EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
55SVM5F-H

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

0,44mm videovägg med klar och felfri vision

0,44mm videovägg med klar och felfri vision

Jämn ram-videoväggen på 0,44 mm erbjuder sömlös vy över hela den monterade stora skärmen. Dessutom erbjuder den en klar och livlig bild under alla ljusförhållanden genom sin icke-bländande skärm.

 

Banbrytande 0,44 mm jämn ram

SÖMFRI TITTARUPPLEVELSE

Banbrytande 0,44 mm jämn ram

Denna aldrig tidigare skådade rakbladstunna ram – 0,44 mm JÄMN RAM och 0,88 mm RAM TILL RAM – vilken har verifierats av Nemko*, gör att innehållet som visas ser mer realistisk ut och avbildar objektets utan några störningar. Sömlös monterad på en stor videoväggskärm kommer 55SVM5F-H att ge en ännu mer uppslukande upplevelse för tittarna.

*Den 0,44 mm jämna panelramen och 0,88 BtB-storleken (kantlös typ, ingen metallram) har verifierats av Nemko, som är ett globalt institut som testar och certifierar elektrisk utrustning.

LEVANDE OCH DYNAMISK BILDKVALITET

Smart kalibrering

Smart kalibrering är en lösning som gör det möjligt att spara både tid och pengar jämfört med befintliga metoder för sensorkalibrering. Den analyserar inte bara skillnaderna i färgegenskaper på varje enskild skärm utan även skillnaderna mellan anslutna skärmar. Allt som behövs är några klick på en fjärrkontroll, hela kalibreringen är klar på några minuter. Dessutom kan kalibreringen ställas in så att den sker automatiskt med jämna mellanrum, för att alltid leverera optimal bildkvalitet.

Smart kalibrering

* Skillnaden i färg efter smart kalibrering kan upplevas olika, beroende på användaren. I detta fall, rekommenderar vi att du justerar färgen manuellt.
Klar vy med icke-glänsande beläggning

LEVANDE OCH DYNAMISK BILDKVALITET

Klar vy med icke-glänsande beläggning

Tittaren kan irriteras av onödiga reflektioner på en skärm under upplysta förhållanden. 55SVM5F-H-serien har löst dessa olägenheter genom att öka dimningsnivån till 28%, vilket ger förbättrar synligheten och läsbarheten av text.

LEVANDE OCH DYNAMISK BILDKVALITET

Enhetligt färguttryck

Dålig enhetlighet runt ramens kanter kan göra att hörnen ser mörkare ut, vilket inte ser bra ut på en stor skärm. Men med sin förbättrade enhetlighet kan 55SVM5F visa mer levande och konsekventa färger även i skärmens fyra hörn.

* Enhetlighet på 13 punkter på skärmen. De faktiska testresultaten kan skilja sig åt beroendes på omgivningen och mätutrustningen.

Större betraktningsvinkel
LEVANDE OCH DYNAMISK BILDKVALITET

Större betraktningsvinkel

Större skärmar är normalt placerade ovanför ögonhöjd, vilket innebär att en enhetlig bildkvalitet är avgörande för videoväggar. Betraktningsvinkeln för 55SVM5F-H är överlägsen den hos normala videoväggar, vilket låter den visa levande färger över hela skärmen utan störningar - även där det inte är lämpligt för stora skärmar.

* Resultaten är baserade på intern testning. De faktiska testresultaten kan skilja sig åt beroende på omgivningen och mätutrustningen.

Minskning av gapet mellan bilderna
LEVANDE OCH DYNAMISK BILDKVALITET

Minskning av gapet mellan bilderna

55SVM5F-H har en bildförbättringsalgoritm som minskar bildgapet på delade skärmar när man spelar upp videor. Objekt på kanten mot ramen justeras för att uppnå en sömlös tittarupplevelse.

* “Konventionell” avser skärmar som inte har en bildförbättringsalgoritm.

Intuitiv menystruktur

webOS SMART SKYLTNINGSPLATTFORM

Intuitiv menystruktur

Menystrukturen har optimerats för kommersiellt bruk. Den förenklar flöden och grupperar liknande funktioner, vilket ger ett mer intuitivt och användarvänligt grafiskt användargränssnitt. På så vis slipper användarna pröva sig fram när de vill hitta rätt funktioner och hantera sin skärm.

Dedikerat grafiskt användargränssnitt för porträttriktning

webOS SMART SKYLTNINGSPLATTFORM

Dedikerat grafiskt användargränssnitt för porträttriktning

Det konventionella grafiska användargränssnittet är utformat baserat på landskapsskärmar, så OSD (On-Screen Display) är inte anpassat för skärmar i porträttläge. OSD för 55SVM5F-H består dock av en lång meny med större teckensnitt och ett bildförhållande på 9:16, vilket skapar en bekväm företagsmiljö.

Hjälptjänster i realtid
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG

Hjälptjänster i realtid

Enklare och snabbare underhåll är tillgängligt med vårt tillval av molntjänster med Signage365Care*. Den sköter på distans skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning vilket säkerställer att kundens verksamhet fortlöper smidigt.

*Tillgången till tjänsten ”Signage 365 Care” kan variera från region till region. Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

Daisy Chain kapacitet
ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG

Daisy Chain kapacitet

Ett kedjekopplat LAN låter dig köra kommandon som kontrollerar och övervakar videoväggar, eller till och med uppdatera deras inbyggda programvara på en gång. Genom UHD-kedjekoppling med HDMI och DisplayPort kan du också enkelt sätta upp en UHD-videovägg utan behov av DisplayPort MST- eller Matrox-grafikkort.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    55 tum

  • Panelteknik

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Optimal upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.,cd/m²)

    500

  • Kontrastförhållande

    1100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500 000 : 1 (Luminositetsgrad mellan helsvart/helvit färg på videoingångstillståndet.)

  • Betraktningsvinkel (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Svarstid

    8 ms (G till G)

  • Ytbehandling

    Dimning 28%

  • Livslängd (Typ.)

    60 000 tim

  • Driftstimmar

    24 t

  • Orientering

    Porträtt & Landskap

ANSLUTNING

  • Ingångar

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Ljud, USB 2.0

  • Utgångar

    DP, Ljud

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C In/Ut, RJ45 (LAN) In/Ut, IR-ingång

MEKANISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Ramfärg

    Svart

  • Rambredd

    0,44 mm (jämn)

  • Skärmens mått (B × H × D)

    1 210,51 x 681,22 x 86,5 mm

  • Vikt (skärm)

    16,8 kg

  • Förpackningens mått (B × H × D)

    1353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Förpackningsvikt

    23,6 kg

  • Handtag

    Ja

  • VESA™ standardfäste

    600 x 400 mm

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0°C till 40°C

  • Driftluftfuktighet

    10 % till 80 %

STRÖM

  • Strömförsörjning

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Strömtyp

    Inbyggd strömförsörjningsmodul

STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING

  • Typ. / Max.

    200W / 250W

  • Smart energibesparing

    105W

CERTIFIERING

  • Säkerhet

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Ja (bara EU) / Ja (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Ja (Piggyback)

PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET

  • Innehållshanteringsprogram

    SuperSign CMS

  • Kontroll- och övervakningsprogram

    SuperSign Control / Control+

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll, strömsladd, RS232C-kabel, nätverkskabel, DP-kabel, IR-mottagare, ledskena, skruvar, bruksanvisning

  • Tillval

    Väggfäste (landskap: WM-L640V, Stående: WM-P640V), OPS-kit (KT-OPSA)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

