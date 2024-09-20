About Cookies on This Site

55" 700 nits 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VH7B

Smalast infattning

Smalast infattning

Gränslös design med sin 0,9 mm jämna panelinfattning* och 1,8 mm BtB (Bezel to Bezel)**-storlek, verifierad av Nemko***, som möjliggör nedsänkta och sömlösa upplevelser på monterade videoväggsskärmar.

Enhetlig ljusstyrka

Enhetlig ljusstyrka

LG:s teknik för bakgrundsbelysning med LED garanterar hög enhetlighet i ljusstyrka för att säkerställa en tydlig bild. På andra skärmar kan vissa fläckar vara mörkare än andra, men den nya VH7B ger hög synlighet och en jämn ljusstyrka över hela skärmen.
Klar visningsvinkel

Klar visningsvinkel

VH7B garanterar tydlig bildkvalitet även när den är installerad i staplar med mer än fyra. Detta är mycket gynnsamt för den mängd videoväggar som installeras i stora utrymmen.
Shine Out

Shine Out

VH7B är det perfekta valet för skyltfönster eftersom den reflekterar solljuset för bättre synlighet och en tydligare bild än konventionella paneler.

LAN seriekopplingsprestanda

LAN seriekopplingsprestanda

En LAN-seriekoppling låter dig utföra kommandon för att styra och övervaka skärmarna och även uppdatera deras fasta programvara.
LG C-Display+ Kundapp

LG C-Display+
Kundapp

Hitta den senaste produktionsinformationen tillsammans med referensfall, OLED/LED/Video Väggkonfigurator, manual och försäljningskontaktinformation.
LG C-Display+<br>Kundapp Besök vår webbapp
Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    55 tum

  • Upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    700 cd/m2

ANSLUTBARHET – INGÅNGSDATA

  • HDMI

    Ja (1), HDMI/HDCP2.2

  • DP

    Ja (1), DP1.2a/HDCP1.3

  • DVI-D

    Ja (1), HDCP2.2

  • Analog (RGB)

    Ja (1)

  • Ljud in

    Ja (1)

  • Extern kontroll (RS232C IN)

    Ja (1)

  • Extern kontroll (RJ45)

    Ja (1)

  • Extern kontroll (IR-mottagare)

    Ja (1)

  • Extern kontroll (pixelsensor)

    -

  • USB (USB3.0/USB2.0)

    Ja (1)/Ja (1)

  • SD-kort (SDHC/full storlek)

    -

ANSLUTBARHET – UTGÅNGSDATA

  • DP ut

    Ja (1), DP1.2a/HDCP1.3

  • Ljud ut

    Ja (1)

  • Extern högtalarutgång

    -

  • Extern kontroll (RS232C UT)

    Ja (1)

  • Extern kontroll (RJ45)

    Ja (1)

FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Infattningsbredd (B-till-B)

    0,9 (topp/botten/vänster/höger jämn infattning) mm (1,8 mm) * B till B: Panelinfattning + panelinfattning

  • Monitordimension (B x H x D)

    1 222,34 mm X 690,8 mm X 11,2 mm

  • Vikt (huvud)

    18,6 kg

  • VESA™ standardmonteringsgränssnitt

    600 mm x 400 mm

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Ja

  • Extern mediaspelare fästbar

    Ja (MP500/MP700)

PROGRAMVARUKOMPATIBILITET

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Ja

  • SuperSign-c

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll, strömkabel, DVI-kabel, manual, IR-mottagare, RS-232C-kabel, guidekonsoll, skruv

  • Valfri

    Väggmontering (liggande: WM-L640V, stående: WM-P640V), OPS-kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

ALLMÄNT

  • Region

    Global

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

