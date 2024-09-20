32LW300C(EU)

About Cookies on This Site

Välkomstskärm/video

Med möjlighet att upprepat visa olika videoformat samt bilder, möjliggör Commercial Lite TV en större variation av hälsningsmeddelanden i hotellrum, vilket gör att kunderna känner sig mer välkomna och omhändertagna.

USB autouppspelning +

Skapa en mediaspellista som du väljer (video, musik och/eller bilder). Spara den på ett USB-minne, och anslut sedan helt enkelt USB-minnet till TV:n för att strömma spellistan sekventiellt.

Tidsschemaläggare

Skapa din egen tidsschemaläggare för din TV. När du ställt in öppnings-/stängningstider och helgdagar, kommer TV:n slås på/av enligt schemat.

Hotelläge

Från kanalval till volyminställningar kan du styra TV-inställningarna i alla rum med Hotelläge. Förhindrar missbruk av kunder, ställer in volymgränser eller återställer standardinställningarna för valfri TV. Du har kontroll över allt.

Låst läge

Låst läge blockerar externa insignaler med icke-kompatibelt innehåll. En användbar funktion för att förhindra missbruk av TV-apparater i olika anläggningar eller offentliga utrymmen.

USB-kloning

Klona alla kommersiella TV med häpnadsväckande hastighet och lätthet. Med USB-kloningsfunktionen kan du helt enkelt kopiera TV-inställningarna till alla TV-apparater med användning av ett USB-minne.

Multi-IR

Multi IR-funktion eliminerar fjärrkontrollens signalstörningar mellan TV-apparater i fastigheter med flera utrymmen. Detta system kommer att fungera med hjälp av samma LG TV-modell.

IR ut

Anslut bara din interaktiva digitalbox till LG Commercial TV. Med en enda fjärrkontroll är LG TV i din hotellösning under din kontroll.

Alla specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Direkt LED

  • Upplösning

    1 366 X 768 (HD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    200 cd/m2

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    PA /SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Bildförhållande

    6 lägen (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertikal zoom, Zoom i alla riktningar, Endast skanning)

LJUD

  • Ljudutgång/högtalarsystem

    3 W + 3 W/2.0 ch

  • Ljudläge

    6 lägen (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Musik, Spel)

GRÄNSSNITT

  • Sida

    CI-fack

  • Bakre

    RF In (2), Komponent in (video), Komponent in (ljud), HDMI/HDCP-ingång, USB 2.0, RS-232C, Hörlur ut, LAN-port (MHEG/SERVICE)

MÅTT (ENHET: MM)

  • Infattningsbredd (V/H, T, B): Baserat innanför infattningen

    11,9/11,9, 11,5, 16,5

  • Infattningsbredd (V/H, T, B): Baserat utanför infattningen

    10,4/10,4, 9,9, 13,9

  • BxHxD /vikt (utan stativ)

    734 x 438 x 66,5 (SPK 71)/4,5 kg

  • BxHxD /vikt (med stativ)

    734 x 474 x 172/4,7 kg

EFFEKT

  • Spänning, frekvens

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typiskt (watt)

    32

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

