About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UU640C Serisi

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

UU640C Serisi

70UU640C

UU640C Serisi

(5)
UHD kommersiell TV med Essential Smart Function1

UHD kommersiell TV med Essential Smart Function

LG Commercial Lite Tv-apparater är särskilt utformade för olika verksamhetsmiljöer. De är särskilt kompatibla
tack vare deras ljud- och videokontrollsystem och DPM(skärmenergisparläge), samt de smarta uppkopplingsmöjligheterna, användarvänliga
gränssnitt och ULTRA HD-bildkvalitet.
Inbäddat innehåll och grupphantering1
Enkel innehållshantering

Inbäddat innehåll och grupphantering

Systemet för inbäddat innehåll och grupphantering gör att du kan redigera och spela upp innehåll, konfigurera spellistor eller gruppera och kontrollera skyltning med en fjärrkontroll, mus eller en mobiltelefon,allt utan att du behöver en separat PC eller särskilda program. Detta gör innehållshanteringen både enklare och mer användarvänlig

*Scenerna är simulerade som exempel. Det faktiska grafiska användargränssnittet kan skilja sig åt från bilderna.
** Alla skärmar måste vara anslutna till samma nätverk.

USB-datakloning1
Enkel innehållshantering

USB-datakloning

USB-datakloning gör att det går enklare att hantera flera skärmar då användarna inte måste konfigurera skärmarna en och en. När användarna kopierar data till ett USB-minne från en skärm, går det enkelt att dela det med andra genom ett USB-insticksprogram.
SuperSign Control1
Programlösning

SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control är ett grundläggande kontrollprogram. Upp till 100 skärmar kan kontrolleras med ett enda konto från en enda server. Viktiga faktorer som ström, volym, schemaläggning kan justeras över nätverket, och uppdateringar av den fasta programvaran stöds.

*Super Sign Control: Gratisversion (bra för små och medelstora skyltningar)
*Super Sign Control+: Avancerad och betald version (bra för storskaliga skyltningar)
*Ta reda på mer om SuperSign Control+ på LG.com/B2B.

Mükemmel resim kalitesi ve renk1
Programlösning

Mükemmel resim kalitesi ve renk

4K Upscaler ile 4K ULTRA HD kalitesinde Full HD içeriğin keyfini çıkarın. 4K Upscale, birkaç kademeli çözünürlük yükseltme işlemiyle Full HD içeriği otomatik olarak ULTRA HD'ye yükseltir. Ayrıca, bu LG TV, HDR10 ile ekranda yoğun vurgulamalar, canlı renkler ve ekranda derin siyah sunabilir.

Lätt att underhålla

Lätt att underhålla1

Fjärrstyrning i realtid

I händelse av fel kan du felsöka över nätverket i realtid. Om ett fel uppstår kan ett meddelande skickas med SNMP-protokollet.

Ström & nätverk i en kabel

WOL gör att användarna kan skicka meddelanden genom nätverket och sätta på skärmar. Detta gör installation och underhåll enklare eftersom det bara krävs en enda kabel för både ström och nätverket.

Kompatibel med ljud- och videokontrollsystem1
Ökad användarvänlighet – Mötesrum

Kompatibel med ljud- och videokontrollsystem

Denna LG TV har certifieringen Crestron Connected, vilket är en mötesrumsfunktion avsedd att uppfylla företags behov för mötesplatser.

*Detta är ett nätverksbaserat kontrollsystem.
Tillgängliga ljud- och videokontrollsystem kan variera efter region.

DPM (skärmenerisparläge)1
Ökad användarvänlighet – Mötesrum

DPM (skärmenerisparläge)

Nu kan du konfigurera DPM-funktionen(skärmenergisparläge) genom att aktivera den. När det inte finns någon signal går Tv-apparaterna in i DPM-läge för att förbruka strömmen effektivt
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    70"

  • Arka Işık Türü

    LED (Direct)

  • Upplösning

    3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)

  • Parlaklık (cd/m²)

    400

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    • (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

VIDEO

  • XD İşlemci

  • Bildförhållande

    • 6 mod ( 16:9, Orijinal, Tam Genişlik, 4:3, Dikey Zoom, Her Yöne Zoom)

  • HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

    • / -

LJUD

  • Audio Çıkışı

    10W + 10W

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 ch

  • Ljudläge

    • 6 lägen (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sport, Musik, Spel)

  • Clear Voice

    • (Clear VoiceⅢ)

ÖZELLIK

  • Besöksnäringen

    Otel Modu, Kilit Modu (Sınırlı), Tek Kanallı Harita, Karşılama Ekranı, Görüntü Ekle, Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı, RJP Arabirimi, RJP Uyumluluğu, Zamanlayıcı, Otomatik Kapanma / Uyku Zamanlayıcısı, Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu, Hareketli Göz Bakımı, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Ağ Tabanlı Kontrol), DPM, Dahili İçerik Yöneticisi/Grup Yöneticisi, RTC, NTP Senkronizasyon Zamanlayıcısı

JAK ARABIRIMI

  • Yandan Ayarlı

    HDMI Girişi 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Yuvası

  • Arkadan Ayarlı

    RF Girişi (2), Dijital Audio Çıkışı, HDMI/HDCP Girişi 2.0, RS-232C (Telefon Jak Tipi, Kontrol ve Servis), Kulaklık Çıkışı, RJ45, Hata Ayıklama

ÖLÇÜLER (BIRIM: MM)

  • Vesa

    600 x 400

  • B x H x D / vikt (med stativ)

    1 573 x 980 x 297 / 33,2 kg

  • G x Y x D / Ağırlık (ayaksız)

    1 573 x 910 x 42,8 (SPK: 69,0) / 32,5 kg

  • B x H x D / vikt (förpackning)

    1 682 x 1 075 x 175 / 41,3 kg

GÜÇ(BIRIM: WATT)

  • Gerilim, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    233.5

  • Tipik

    207.2

  • Enerji tasarrufu (Min/Orta/Maks)

    137 / 89 / 35

  • Bekleme

    0.3

ALLMÄNT

  • Region

    Avrupa

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 