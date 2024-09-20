About Cookies on This Site

UW341C Series

75UW341C(EU)

UW341C Series

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Denna funktion gör att gästerna kan lyssna på ljud från en Bluetooth-aktiverad mobil enhet genom TV:ns högtalare.

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) säkerställer bekväm nätverkshantering för SI och företagsledare.

RS-232C kontroll

Via TV:ns RS-232C-port kan du fjärrstyra ström- och volyminställningar samtidigt.

Smart Share & Screen Share

Gästerna kan använda LG Smart Share funktioner, t.ex. Wi-Fi Direct, samt funktionerna Screen Share, inklusive Miracast®, WiDi och DIAL för att titta på innehåll från mobila enheter på den stora HD-skärmen.

Hotelläge

Från kanalval till volyminställningar kan du styra TV-inställningarna i alla rum med Hotelläge. Förhindrar missbruk av kunder, ställer in volymgränser eller återställer standardinställningarna för valfri TV. Du har kontroll över allt.

4K upplösning<br>1
ULTRA HD TV

4K upplösning

ULTRA HD är framtiden för digitala bilder med fyra gånger högre upplösning än full HD. Häpnadsväckande 8,3 miljoner pixlar ger en felfri bildkvalitet och otroligt levande detaljer.
4K Upscaler<br>1
ULTRA HD TV

4K Upscaler

Njut av fullt HD-innehåll i ULTRA HD-kvalitet. 4K Upscaler uppgraderar automatiskt fullt HD-innehåll till ULTRA HD genom de sex stegen i uppskalningsprocesserna.
4K IPS Vidvisningsvinkel<br>1
ULTRA HD TV

4K IPS Vidvisningsvinkel

En av hemligheterna bakom LG TV:s enastående tittarupplevelse är den speciellt utformade TV-panelen. 4K IPS ger äkta färg från alla vinklar med 4 gånger upplösningen jämfört med full HD. Med IPS 4K är varje plats den bästa för att titta på innehåll där du är.
Alla specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Kant-LED

  • Upplösning

    3 840 x 2 160 (UHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    430 cd/m2

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Bildförhållande

    6 lägen (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertikal zoom, Zoom i alla riktningar, Endast skanning)

LJUD

  • Ljudutgång/högtalarsystem

    10 W + 10 W/2.2 ch

  • Ljudläge

    6 lägen (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Musik, Spel)

GRÄNSSNITT

  • Sida

    Hörlursutgång, HDMI In (2), USB 3.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI-fack

  • Bakre

    RF In (2), AV in, videokomponent in, digitalt ljud ut (optiskt), HDMI-ingångsdata, RGB in, RS-232C, LAN-port (2), extern högtalare ut

MÅTT

  • Vesa

    600 x 400

  • BxHxD/vikt (med stativ)

    1 680,6 x 1 020,3 x 341/50,3 kg

  • BxHxD/vikt (kartong)

    1 823 x 1 116 x 231/61,7 kg

EFFEKT

  • Spänning, frekvens

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Max.

    349

  • Typisk

    280

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

