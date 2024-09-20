About Cookies on This Site

LW750H-serien

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

LW750H-serien

22LW750H(EU)

LW750H-serien

(2)
Smart anpassning<br>2

Smart anpassning

LG Pro: Centric Smart erbjuder förinstallerade applikationer och utökade anpassningsbara verktyg; HTML5, Java och Flash. Med dem kan partners optimera hotell-TV för att utveckla sin egen förbättrade servicedesign. Dessutom kan gäster njuta av TV utan sekretessbekymmer tack vare LG:s avancerade program för auto-borttagning av historik.
Utökade anslutningsmöjligheter<br>2

Utökade anslutningsmöjligheter

Kommersialiserade anslutningar är än mer revolutionerade med Smart Share såsom Smart Mirroring, WiDi och Smart Share som gör det möjligt för gäster att spela och visa innehåll från sina digitala enheter på TV:n i rummet. Låt dina gäster surfa på internet precis som hemma med LG:s lättanvända rörelse-fjärrkontroll och webbläsarfunktion.
Kostnadsbesparingar<br>2

Kostnadsbesparingar

Spara stort på kostnaderna för att hantera hotell-TV med LG:s unika STB-integrerade lösning och IP över Coax. Fjärrdiagnos i realtid – rapporten hjälper dig att upptäcka fel i förväg för att förhindra att TV-apparater inte fungerar som de ska.
EzManager <br>2

EzManager

EZ-Manager ger bekväm installationsfunktion som kommer att installera Pro:Centrics TV-inställningar automatiskt utan extra konfigurationsproblem. Auto-installation tar 1~3 minuter i anspråk medan manuell installation kräver 3~5 minuter.
Fjärrdiagnos<br>2

Fjärrdiagnos

Fjärrdiagnos möjliggör för våra partners att känna igen problem enkelt och snabbt utan platsbesök. LG ger API* till partners så att tekniker kan kontrollera sändningssignaler, TV-förhållanden, nätverksstatus och input/app.betingelser.
LG C-Display<br>Kundapp<br>2

LG C-Display
Kundapp

Ladda ner och kolla senaste produktinformationen tillsammans med referens, videoväggskonfigurator, manual och kontaktinformation.Apple App Store Google Play Store
LG C-Display<br>Kundapp<br> Apple App Store LG C-Display<br>Kundapp<br> Google Play Store
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

MER INFORMATION

  • Dokument & programvara

    Du kan hitta mer material om tekniska specifikationer under fliken affärsresurser eller Download Center.

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

