About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Works
55CT5WJ_NEW ERP_web용.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

One:Quick Works

55CT5WJ_NEW ERP_web용.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
55CT5WJ-B

One:Quick Works

(1)

Vinnare av designpriset

reddot Award 2021,
LG One: Quick Works,

LG One: Quick Works,
Allt-i-ett-skärm för videokonferenser

Gör dina onlinemöten mer produktiva och interaktiva med LG One:Quick Works.

Allt-i-ett
videokonferensskärm
för maximal produktivitet

Allt-i-ett videokonferensskärm

* Alla bilder på denna sida är endast till för illustrativa ändamål.
Videokonferens med allt-i ett lösning

Videokonferens med allt-i ett lösning

Att ordna en videokonferens behöver inte innebära en massa stress. Den här allt-i-ett lösningen har en inbyggd Windows PC, en 4K UHD-kamera med klar bild, mikrofon, högtalare och en digital whiteboard. Upplev en klar bild och tydligt ljud under dina videomöten.
Smart autofokus

Smart autofokus

Låt kameran och mikrofonen anpassa sig efter dig, inte tvärtom. One:Quick Works fokuserar automatiskt på mikrofonen som tar upp röster upp till sex meter bort och återger dem tydligt och utan störande bakgrundsljud, samtidigt som kameran, som har en upplösning på 3,840 x 2,160, automatiskt letar upp och fokuserar på personen som talar.

* Produktens prestanda kan variera beroende på omgivningen.

Förinställt program för videokonferens,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting fungerar sömlöst med One: Quick Works så att användare kan dela dokument i olika format, göra ritningar i realtid och automatiskt avgöra vem som pratar vid de andra skärmarna.

Förinställt program för videokonferens, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

Användarvänlig
Conference App Store

Förinställda genvägar till installation av program för konferenser och samarbeten, som ökar produktiviteten. En äkta allt-i-ett lösning för videokonferenser måste kunna använda en mängd olika appar.

Användarvänlig Conference App Store

*Extremt expanderbarhet baseras på Windows 10 IoT
Multi-Touch och anteckningar

Multi-Touch och anteckningar

One:Quick Works har In-cell Touch som gör idéer till verklighet genom 10 punkters multi-touch. Via e-post kan du enkelt skicka filer med anteckningar, texter, ritningar och bilder som skapats i mötet.

*Touchpenna ingår (1 st).
** Dedikerade appar för att anteckna/rita krävs (MS Whiteboard app ready)
Röstinspelning

Röstinspelning

Istället för att anteckna saker i ett mötesprotokoll kan du enkelt spela in mötet och dela filerna med deltagarna via e-post.

* Röstinspelning kanske inte tillåts när du använder videokonferensappen.
Uppdelad vy för multi-tasking

Uppdelad vy
för multi-tasking

Dela filer och organisera idéer, samtidigt och tillsammans, i mötesrummet.
Optimerad för användaren

Optimerad för användaren

Ett genomgående användarvänligt gränssnitt, från justering av nätverksinställningar för mötet till delad vy på skärm och skärmens inställningar. One:Quick Works launcher ger dig snabb och enkel tillgång till videokonferensprogram.

*SW för att lägga till och ta bort program kommer att uppdateras och blir tillgängligt i november 2021.

Optimerad för användaren

2 sätt att installera

2 sätt att installera

Installationsmetoden kan anpassas efter den omgivande miljön och användarens specifika behov. Välj mellan vägginstallation för maximalt utnyttjande av utrymmet eller installation på skrivbord med 2-bensstativ.

* Stativ säljs separat.

Belönad med Reddot Design Award & IF Design Award 2021

Den imponerande och prisbelönta designen gör att One:Quick Works smälter in på arbetsplatsen. Den är en tillgång till inredningen samtidigt som den är en praktisk arbetsyta för alla deltagare.

Belönad med Reddot Design Award

ENERGY STAR® certifierad

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    450nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (USB Type C)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES (USB Type C)

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Silver

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    26.6Kg

  • Packed Weight

    31Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1265 x 815 x 290mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    127W

  • Max.

    245W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    35ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB1.1

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Launcher Bar

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    NO

  • SplitView_Full / Half

    YES

  • SplitView_Customized Template

    NO

  • Cloning

    NO

  • Screen Capture

    YES

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    YES

  • File Sharing

    YES

  • Compatibility One:Quick Share

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    YES

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • Camera_Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

    120°

  • Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

    4x Zoom

  • Camera_Video Framing

    YES

  • MIC_Array

    10ea

  • MIC_Beamforming

    YES

  • MIC_Pickup Range

    6m

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 