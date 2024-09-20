About Cookies on This Site

US662H-serien
55US662H9ZC EU.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

55US662H9ZC

US662H-serien

(3)
framsida med inbäddad bild
LG Smart hotell-TV med effektiv innehållshantering

LG Smart hotell-TV med effektiv innehållshantering

US662H-serien stödjer tydlig Ultra HD och effektiv innehållshantering med Pro:Centric-lösningar.
Dessutom ger det nya webOS 5.0 för en mängd olika kundbehov anpassat innehåll på ett lättare sätt.
Pro:Centric hotelldriftlösning

Pro:Centric Direct

Hotelldriftlösningen Pro:Centric Direct erbjuder enkla redigeringsverktyg, som gör det lätt att tillhandahålla tjänster och utföra IP-nätverksbaserad fjärrhantering med ett enda klick. Med Pro:Centric Direct hotelldriftlösning kan användarna enkelt redigera sina gränssnitt, systemet erbjuder anpassningsbara gränssnitt som effektivt hanterar alla TV:s i rummet.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Beroende på PCD-version kanske vissa funktioner inte stöds.
Snabbmeny

Snabbmeny

Nu erbjuder LG en ny snabbmeny (ver. 4.0), som gör det enklare och mer användarvänligt än någonsin. Hemskärmslösningen har fått en stor uppgradering i och med tillägget av det nya Hotel Promotional Video Creating- verktyget. Nu kan användarna även använda Quick Manager för att enkelt distribuera information genom samma nätverk utan USB-kloning eller server, en perfekt lösning för stand-alone miljöer.
Mer innovativa LG webOS 5.0

Mer innovativa LG webOS 5.0

Utforska LG:s senaste smarta Tv-funktioner och upptäck Tv-apparater som erbjuder både innovativ teknik, enastående skärpa och naturtrogna färger. Nytillkomna Mood Display och Galleri-läget gör att du kan använda TV:n som en anpassningsbar klocka och ett konstverk som passar perfekt in i ditt utrymme och liv.
Röstigenkänning

Röstigenkänning

Genom att erbjuda både sömlös interaktion och en konsekvent användarupplevelse ligger LG steget före på marknaden för kommersiella TV-apparater genom att inkludera röstigenkänning, och denna funktion gör att användarna enkelt kan kontrollera sina LG-teveapparater. Våra stabila och pålitliga lösningar som är baserade på webOS och Pro:Centric ökar avsevärt konkurrenskraften hos våra produkter och tjänster och hjälper ditt företag att bli mer framgångsrikt i framtiden.

* TV:ns inbyggda kontroll
*Serverbaserad kontroll
*Magic Motion Remote krävs (säljs separat)
Soft AP

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) är en "virtuell" Wi-Fi-funktion som använder mjukvara för att skapa en trådlös hotspot. Den nuvarande versionen stödjer Bridge Mode som låter nätverksadministratörer hantera anslutna enheter och hämta användbar information såsom signalstyrka, lösenord för Soft AP med mera.

* SoftAP bör konfigureras via installationsmenyn efter att TV-apparaten har slagits på.
* Smart spegling kan inte användas samtidigt.
Hotelläge (offentligt visningsläge)

Hotelläge (offentligt visningsläge)

Från val av kanal till volymnivån, du kan styra TV-inställningarna i företagets utrymmen. Publikt skärmläge gör också att du kan återställa TV-apparaterna till standardinställningarna, om du behöver.
Välkomstvideo/-skärm

Välkomstvideo/-skärm

Eftersom de kan visa flera bilder, kan kommersiella Lite TV-apparater visa mer varierade hälsningsmeddelanden i hotellrum vilket gör att kunderna känner sig mer välkomna och omhändertagna.
USB-kloning

USB-kloning

USB-datakloning gör att det går enklare att hantera flera skärmar för optimal drift. Istället för att ställa in varje skärm var för sig, kan data för en skärm kopieras till en USB, och sedan skickas informationen till de andra skärmarna via en USB-plugin.
Fjärrdiagnostik

Fjärrdiagnostik

Slipp stora utgifter genom att hantera kommersiell TV med fjärrdiagnostik. Fjärrdiagnostik i realtid upptäcker och rapporterar fel långt i förväg för att undvika funktionsstörningar på TV-apparaterna.
IR-UTGÃ…NG

IR-UTGÃ…NG

Med den interaktiva digitalboxen kan alla LG TV:s styras med en enda fjärrkontroll.
Extern högtalarutgång

Extern högtalarutgång

Förstärk underhållningen med en extra högtalare. Gästerna kan höra och styra tv-ljudet överallt, till och med på toaletten.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UM73

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Ljud

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Line Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 835 x 175 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.3 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    14.3 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    162W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    133W

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Nätkabel

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A

  • On Power Consumption

    95W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    132

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    102W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    121W

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (x3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (x2 / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (x2)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Hörlursutgång

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

