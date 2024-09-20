About Cookies on This Site

LW641H-serien

43LW641H(EU)

LW641H-serien

(2)

Smart anpassning

Skapa din egen lösning tillsammans med LG:s smarta anpassningsverktyg och mjukvara för innehållshantering. Med den skräddarsydda lösningen kan hotellet höja sitt varumärke till nya nivåer.

Smart anslutning

Korsa displaygränser fritt och utan krångel. Med LG Smart Share görs spegling och innehållsdelning mellan TV:n och andra smarta enheter otroligt enkelt och användarvänligt.

Intuitiv upplevelse

WebOS-plattformen ger ett enkelt och bekvämt verktyg för att skapa innehåll. Dessutom erbjuder dess intuitiva användargränssnitt och snabba svarstid otroliga användarupplevelser.

Stativ av kommersiell kvalitet

Öka utbudet av komfort för gästerna med ett stativ av kommersiell kvalitet. Detta gör att gästerna kan se på TV från alla vinklar. Stativet kan för säkerhets skull också fästas i bordet.

Extern högtalarutgång

Den externa högtalare-ut-funktionen låter användarna ha externa högtalare på en separat plats, till exempeli badrummet.

Omedelbart på

Funktionen Omedelbart på med höghastighetssystem för laddning sparar tid och gör det möjligt för användare att njuta av innehållet direkt när de slår på TV:n.

Soft AP

Soft AP betyder Software enabled Access Point (mjukvaruuaktiverad åtkomstpunkt). Denna ”virtuella” Wi-Fi-funktion exekveras av mjukvara som arbetar på enheten för att skapa en trådlös hotspot.
* Soft AP ska ställas in i installationsmenyn efter att TV:n slagits på.
* Miracast får inte användas samtidigt.

Multi-IR

Multi IR-funktion eliminerar fjärrkontrollens signalstörningar mellan TV-apparater i fastigheter med flera boendeutrymmen.

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) säkerställer bekväm nätverkshantering för SI och företagsledare.

Pro:Centric Smart applikationsplattform

Pro:Centric Smart applikationsplattform

LG Pro: Centric SMART erbjuder utökade anpassningsbara verktyg; HTML5, Java och Flash. Med dessa kan partners optimera kommersiell TV för att redigera och utveckla sin egen förbättrade servicedesign. Dessutom ger den visuell påverkan och levererar meddelanden till kunder såsom användarna avser.

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation

Nu kan du differentiera ditt hotell med våra anpassningsbara mallar och sidor som kan specialanpassas för din fastighet. Pro:Centric® ger dig en lösning som är lätt anpassningsbar för ditt företag.

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Smart anslutning

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Sound Sync gör det möjligt för användare att lyssna på musik på en mobil enhet genom TV-högtalarna via Bluetooth-anslutning.
* Stöder enheter för Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (över v 4.4 KitKat) /iOS-baserad mobil enhet

Smart Share

Smart anslutning

Smart Share

Smart Share möjliggör för användare att dela innehåll lättare och snabbare. Det söker också efter det innehåll de vill ha för att kunna dela det enklare och exaktare, vilket förenklar processen att dela mellan olika enheter.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Slim Direct

  • Upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    300 cd/m2

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Bildförhållande

    6 lägen (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertikal zoom, Zoom i alla riktningar, Endast skanning)

LJUD

  • Ljudutgång/högtalarsystem

    10 W + 10 W/2.0 ch

  • Ljudläge

    6 lägen (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sport, Musik, Spel)

GRÄNSSNITT

  • Sida

    HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI-fack

  • Bakre

    RF In (2), AV In, HDMI/HDCP ingång, RS-232C, Hörlur ut, LAN-port, Extern högtalare ut (2)

SKÅP (ENHET: MM)

  • BxHxD /vikt (utan stativ)

    974 x 571 x 70,3 (SPK 79,4)/9,2 kg

  • BxHxD /vikt (med stativ)

    974 x 619 x 325/12,6 kg

EFFEKT

  • Spänning, frekvens

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typiskt (watt)

    77.2

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

