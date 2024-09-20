We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ES961H-serien
4K OLED hotell-TV med Pro:Centric-lösningar
* Alla bilder är endast till för illustrativa ändamål.
Självlysande LG OLED
Självlysande LG OLED¹
Pro:Centric Direct.
Pro:Centric Direct1
*Magic Motion Remote krävs (säljs separat)
Alla specifikationer
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
CX
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Fixed)
-
Front Color
OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Ljud
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
48
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES(Teletext Only)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1071 x 656 x 246 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1322 x 740 x 203 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1071 x 618 x 46.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
9.2/9.2/9.2/12.9 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
19.7 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
3.3/3.3/3.3/3.3 mm
-
Weight with Stand
15.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
14.9 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
269W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
217W
-
Standby-strömförbrukning
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
MMR
-
Nätkabel
N/A (Attached)
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
A
-
On Power Consumption
88W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
122
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
SDR Grade
G
-
SDR On mode
83W
-
HDR Grade
G
-
HDR On mode
130W
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (x3)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (x2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Hörlursutgång
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
