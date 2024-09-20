UW761H-serien

About Cookies on This Site

Smart anpassning

Skapa din egen lösning tillsammans med LG:s smarta anpassningsverktyg och mjukvara för innehållshantering. Med den skräddarsydda lösningen kan hotellet höja sitt varumärke till nya nivåer.

Förbättrad gästupplevelse

Gör dina gäster glada med livlig bildkvalitet och underhållande funktioner, inklusive webOS 3.0 och dess smarta appar. Det fängslar gästernas smak och gör att de kommer tillbaka.

Smart anslutning

Korsa displaygränser fritt och utan krångel. Med LG Smart Share görs spegling och innehållsdelning mellan TV:n och andra smarta enheter otroligt enkelt och användarvänligt.

Stativ av kommersiell kvalitet

Öka utbudet av komfort för gästerna med ett stativ av kommersiell kvalitet. Detta gör att gästerna kan se på TV från alla vinklar. Stativet kan också av säkerhetsskäl fästas i sitt bord.

Extern högtalarutgång

Den externa högtalare-ut funktionen låter användarna ha externa högtalare på en separat plats.

Omedelbart på

Funktionen Omedelbart på med höghastighetssystem för laddning sparar och gör det möjligt för användare att njuta av innehållet direkt när de slår på TV:n.

Pro:Idiom®

Förhindra olaglig kopiering av innehåll med den mycket använda DRM (Digital Right Management).

Multi-IR

Multi IR-funktion eliminerar fjärrkontrollens signalstörningar mellan TV-apparater i fastigheter med flera utrymmen.

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) säkerställer bekväm nätverkshantering för SI och företagsledare.
Pro:Centric Smart applikationsplattform

Pro:Centric Smart applikationsplattform

LG Pro:Centric SMART erbjuder utökade anpassningsbara verktyg; HTML5, Java och Flash. Med dessa kan partners optimera kommersiell TV för att redigera och utveckla sin egen förbättrade servicedesign. Dessutom ger den visuell påverkan och levererar meddelanden till kunder såsom användarna avser.
Pro:Centric Serverapplikation

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation

Nu kan du differentiera ditt hotell med våra anpassningsbara mallar och sidor som kan specialanpassas för din fastighet. Pro:Centric® ger dig en lösning som är lätt anpassningsbar för ditt företag.

Pro:Centric Direct Ready

Skapa helt enkelt dina egna mallar och fjärrhantera TV-apparater på IP-nätverket med Pro:Centric Direct, LG:s programvara för innehållshantering. Pro:Centric Direct erbjuder en gratis designmall tillsammans med anpassningsbara widgets och tre typer av temamallar (Cinematiktyp, Grid-typ, Bar-typ)* för att främja branding och tillgodose gästernas smak och behov. Den interaktiva lösningen, inklusive 1-klicktjänst och intuitivt användargränssnitt, imponerar på gästerna samtidigt som den förhöjer deras hotellupplevelse. Plus, för hotellägare erbjuder det inte bara effektiv produktion och förvaltning av innehåll utan maximerar också reklameffektivitet, vilket bidrar till att förbättra hotellets varumärke.
4K upplösning
Ultra HD TV

4K upplösning

ULTRA HD är framtiden för digitala bilder, med fyra gånger högre upplösning än full HD. Häpnadsväckande 8,3 miljoner pixlar ger en felfri bildkvalitet och otroligt levande detaljer.
4K Upscaler
Ultra HD TV

4K Upscaler

Njut av fullt HD-innehåll i 4K ULTRA HD-kvalitet. 4K Upscaler uppgraderar automatiskt fullt HD-innehåll till ULTRA HD genom de sex stegen i uppskalningsprocesserna.
4K IPS Vidvisningsvinkel
Ultra HD TV

4K IPS Vidvisningsvinkel

En av hemligheterna bakom LG TV:s enastående tittarupplevelse är den speciellt utformade TV-panelen. IPS 4K ger äkta färg från alla vinklar med 4 gånger upplösningen jämfört med full HD. Med IPS 4K är varje plats den bästa för att titta på innehåll där du är.
Smart Share
Smart anslutning & bekvämlighet

Smart Share

Smart Share möjliggör för användare att dela innehåll lättare och snabbare. Det söker också efter det innehåll de vill ha för att kunna dela det enklare och exaktare, vilket förenklar processen att dela mellan olika enheter.
Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)
Smart anslutning & bekvämlighet

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Sound Sync gör det möjligt för användare att lyssna på musik på en mobil enhet genom TV-högtalarna via Bluetooth-anslutning.
* Stöder enheter för Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (över v4.4 KitKat)/iOS-baserad mobil enhet
SoftAP
Smart anslutning & bekvämlighet

SoftAP

Soft AP betyder Software enabled Access Point (mjukvaruaktiverad accesspunkt). Denna virtuella Wi-Fi-funktion exekveras av mjukvara som arbetar på enheten för att skapa en trådlös hotspot.
* Soft AP ska ställas in i installationsmenyn efter att TV:n är på.
* Smart spegling får inte användas samtidigt.
Intuitivt startfält
webOS 3.0

Intuitivt startfält

Du kan växla till valfri app, sändning, VOD eller tillhörande innehåll utan att navigera genom komplicerade steg. Hitta omedelbart din underhållning direkt på Home/Launcher på skärmen.
Magic Remote klar
webOS 3.0

Magic Remote klar

Magic Remote kan använda allt på TV:n och digitalboxen samtidigt med rörelse- och röstkontroller. Ta kontroll över din underhållningsupplevelse med en ny nivå av bekväm fjärrkontroll. Tillbringa mindre tid med sökning och mer tid av njutning.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Direkt LED

  • Upplösning

    3 840 x 2 160 (UHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    390 cd/m2

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Bildförhållande

    6 lägen (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertikal zoom, Zoom i alla riktningar, Endast skanning)

LJUD

  • Ljudutgång/högtalarsystem

    10 W + 10 W/2.0 ch

  • Ljudläge

    6 lägen (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sport, Musik, Spel)

GRÄNSSNITT

  • Sida

    HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI-fack

  • Bakre

    RF In (2), AV in, Videokomponent in, Optiskt ljud ut, HDMI-ingångsdata, RS-232C, Hörlur ut, Klockgränssnitt, LAN-port (2), Extern högtalare ut (2)

SKÅP (ENHET: MM)

  • BxHxD/vikt (utan stativ)

    1 106 x 646 x 77,2/12 kg

  • BxHxD/vikt (med stativ)

    1 106 x 694 x 325/13,7 kg

EFFEKT

  • Spänning, frekvens

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typiskt (watt)

    80.2

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

