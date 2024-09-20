About Cookies on This Site

WS960H-serien

65WS960H0ZD

WS960H-serien

(0)
Gallery Design 4K OLED TV för besöksnäringen

En total designupplevelse

Tv-möbler behövs inte längre. WS960H med galleridesign och infällt väggfäste smälter in naturligt i ditt utrymme.

En total designupplevelse

Självlysande LG OLED

LG OLED TV för besöksnäringen är unik tack vare sin självbelysningsteknik. Miljoner OLED-pixlar samarbetar för att leverera TV på en ny nivå. Njut av den perfekta svärtan, färgrikedomen och den levande bildkvaliteten.

Självlysande LG OLED

Konstverk som smyckar dina väggar

WS960H är en TV som hämtat inspiration från konstvärlden, den har perfekta linjer, supertunn ram och elegant design med endast en smal glipa mellan vägg och skärm. LG:s TV:s för besöksnäringen låter ditt innehåll lysa klart och utgör ett komplement till inredningen i hotellrummen, även när de är avstängda.

Konstverk som smyckar dina väggar. En väggmonterad konsol, för förvaring av kablar, * 65 tum, 19.9 mm (65 tum), 23.1 mm (55 tum)

Pro:Centric Direct

Hotelldriftlösningen Pro:Centric Direct erbjuder enkla redigeringsverktyg, som gör det lätt att tillhandahålla tjänster och utföra IP-nätverksbaserad fjärrhantering. Med Pro:Centric Direct hotelldriftlösning kan användarna enkelt redigera sina gränssnitt, systemet erbjuder anpassningsbara gränssnitt som effektivt hanterar alla TV:s i rummet. Den nuvarande PCD-versionen har IoT-baserad styrning från hotellrummen och även röststyrningsfunktioner via LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). Dessa IoT- och röstrelaterade funktioner fungerar som en startpunkt i arbetet med att förbereda hotellrummen för nästa generations AI-tjänster.

Pro:Centric Direct1

Röstigenkänning

Röstigenkänning

Genom att erbjuda både sömlös interaktion och en konsekvent användarupplevelse ligger LG steget före på marknaden för kommersiella TV-apparater genom att inkludera röstigenkänning, och denna funktion gör att användarna enkelt kan kontrollera sina LG-teveapparater. Vår stabila och pålitliga webOS- och Pro:Centric Direkt-baserade lösningar ökar konkurrenskraften hos våra produkter och tjänster markant, och hjälper ditt företag att bli mer framgångsrikt i framtiden.

*TV:ns inbyggda kontroll
*Serverbaserad kontroll
*Magic Motion Remote krävs (säljs separat)
Mer innovativa LG webOS 5.0

Mer innovativa LG webOS 5.0

Upptäck de senaste LG Smart TV funktionerna. Nytillkomna Mood Display och Galleri-läget gör att du kan använda TV:n som en anpassningsbar klocka och ett konstverk som passar perfekt in i ditt utrymme och liv.
Alla specifikationer

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    GX

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 2Pole)

  • Front Color

    OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Ljud

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES(Teletext Only)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Built-in)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1446 x 888 x 284 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 175 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1446 x 830 x 19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    8.9/8.9/8.7/11.6 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    37.6 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    29.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    29.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    482W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    383W

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    MMR

  • Nätkabel

    N/A (Attached)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A

  • On Power Consumption

    125W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    173

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    123W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    211W

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (x3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (x2 / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (x2)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Hörlursutgång

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

