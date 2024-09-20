We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Cinema
LAD033F-01-Main-Screen-Indoor-LED-Signage-ID-D
Äkta svart färg, oändligt mörker
Äkta svart färg, oändligt mörker
Levande färger
Levande färger.
Hög enhetlig
Hög enhetlig.
Den optimala rymdanvändningen
Den optimala rymdanvändningen
Kompatibilitet med Dolby
Kompatibilitet med Dolby
Alla specifikationer
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAD033F
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.3mm
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
6 (2 x 3)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
192 x 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
Main : 640 x 900 x 94 (191 w/back cover) Secondary : 640 x 900 x 94 (124 w/handle)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
Main : 25 Secondary : 15
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
90,000
-
Cabinet material
Iron & Aluminum
-
Service access
Rear only
-
Weight of the screen (kg)
2,650
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)
90 (Main) / 52 (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)
N/A
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160, 160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160, 160
-
Contrast Ratio
≥4,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16bit
-
Video Frame Rate (Hz)
24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60
-
Refresh Rate (@24Hz)
3,072
-
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
48(DCI)
-
Color Space (Gamut)
DCI P3 Theater
-
Bit rate (Color Processing / color)
15 (45 / total)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply (V)
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to 40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10% to 80%
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000 Hours
STANDARD
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Cinema server compatibility
Dolby IMS3-L
-
Interface
RJ45, HDMI (on IMS server)
4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen Resolution (WxH, Native)
4,224 x 2,160
-
No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)
176 (22 x 8)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)
14,080 x 7,200 (101 sqm)
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)
9,260
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)
N/A
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.