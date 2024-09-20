About Cookies on This Site

LED Cinema

LAD033F

LED Cinema

(0)
framsida med inbäddad bild

LAD033F-01-Main-Screen-Indoor-LED-Signage-ID-D

Äkta svart färg, oändligt mörker

Den oändliga kontrasten som skapas av de individuella lysdioderna som utgör LG LED Cinema, skapar ett djupt mörker av innehållet. Genom att ta fina detaljer perfekt till skärmen ger det tittarna en fantastisk känsla av uppslukelse som aldrig har upplevts tidigare.

Äkta svart färg, oändligt mörker

Levande färger

De flesta filmskärmar har en DCI-P3 Färgspektrum-specifikation, men de faktiska färgerna som publiken känner kan vara annorlunda. LG LED Cinema återger exakt de färger som innehållsskaparen avsåg och levererar DCI-P3-färgen mer levande.

Levande färger.

Hög enhetlig

Till skillnad från vanliga projektorer som använder en enda ljuskälla, har LG LED Cinema lysdioder som avger ljus individuellt och erbjuder en utmärkt glanslikhet. Eftersom det inte finns någon dimning och bildförvrängning som blekning, ger LG LED Cinema en tydligare och enhetlig bildrepresentation på hela skärmen.

Hög enhetlig.

Den optimala rymdanvändningen

Eftersom LG LED Cinema inte behöver ett projektionsrum som är nödvändigt i teatrar i projektorstil, garanterar det maximala vinster genom att säkra ytterligare platser. Ett utrymme bakom den täta teatern kan återuppfinnas till fler kundtillfredsställande interiörer.

Den optimala rymdanvändningen

Kompatibilitet med Dolby

LG LED Cinema har säkerställt kompatibilitet med Dolby Media Server och Dolby Atmos från Dolby, världsledande inom underhållningsindustrin, för att erbjuda de mest uppslukande upplevelserna inom ljud och med bildkvalitet.

Kompatibilitet med Dolby

Längre livstid.

Längre livstid

LG LED Cinema har 100 000 timmars lång livslängd och sparar tid och kostnader för underhåll. Det kräver inte placering av delar som lampor som vanliga projektorer brukar.
Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LAD033F

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.3mm

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    6 (2 x 3)

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192 x 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    Main : 640 x 900 x 94 (191 w/back cover) Secondary : 640 x 900 x 94 (124 w/handle)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    Main : 25 Secondary : 15

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    90,000

  • Cabinet material

    Iron & Aluminum

  • Service access

    Rear only

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    2,650

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)

    90 (Main) / 52 (Secondary)

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)

    N/A

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160, 160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160, 160

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16bit

  • Video Frame Rate (Hz)

    24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60

  • Refresh Rate (@24Hz)

    3,072

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    48(DCI)

  • Color Space (Gamut)

    DCI P3 Theater

  • Bit rate (Color Processing / color)

    15 (45 / total)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply (V)

    AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10% to 80%

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000 Hours

STANDARD

  • Certification

    DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

  • Cinema server compatibility

    Dolby IMS3-L

  • Interface

    RJ45, HDMI (on IMS server)

4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen Resolution (WxH, Native)

    4,224 x 2,160

  • No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)

    176 (22 x 8)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    14,080 x 7,200 (101 sqm)

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)

    9,260

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)

    N/A

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

