P1.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LAP015E

P1.5 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LG PREMIUM MED LITET PIXELAVSTÅND LED-SKYLTNING

LG PREMIUM MED LITET PIXELAVSTÅND LED-SKYLTNING

Med detaljerade färger och extrem kontrast
blåser LG:s LAPE-serie liv i innehållet tack vare sin designfrihet, vilket ger den en enastående närvaro som ett mediakonstverk.

TVÅ VALBARA PRODUKTTYPER

TVÅ VALBARA PRODUKTTYPER

LAPE serien kommer i två produkttyper vilka skiljer sig åt när det kommer till hur strömmen installeras. De har sina egna fördelar så kunderna kan välja mellan två typer baserat på installationsmiljön.
FLEXIBEL LDM

FLEXIBEL LDM

Med en specialdesignad LDM(LED Display Module), stödjer LAPE-serien äkta konkav och konvex krökning på upp till 1 000 R. Detta ger gör dess design flexiblare, och ger användarna förmågan att skapa äkta krökta skärmar.

* Konventionell avser LED-skärmar som består av platta LED-enheter.

REALISM GENOM NATURTROGNA FÄRGER

REALISM GENOM NATURTROGNA FÄRGER

LAPE-serien erbjuder levande och tydlig bildkvalitet med ett brett färgområde och djup kontrast tak vare LG:s exklusiva dynamiska kontrastalgoritm.

DETALJERAT FÄRGDJUP

DETALJERAT FÄRGDJUP

16-bitars färgprocesseringen ger en ökad gråskala som sömlöst visar olika färgdjup och färgdensiteter utan störningar, vilket spelar upp innehåll på ett mer realistiskt och sofistikerat sätt.

MJUK UPPSPELNING MED DYNAMISKA RÖRELSER

MJUK UPPSPELNING MED DYNAMISKA RÖRELSER

Tack vare LG:s skärmteknik ger den höga uppdateringshastigheten på 3 840 Hz att innehållet spelas upp mjukt och smidigt. Den flimmerfria bilden förhindrar att svarta ränder uppstår på grund av videoinspelningen, och minskar suddig syn såväl som belastningen på tittarnas ögon.

FLEXIBEL STRÖMHANTERING

FLEXIBEL STRÖMHANTERING

Tack vare den modulära designen kan användarna välja skärmens önskade ljusstyrka genom att anpassa antalet strömenheter baserat på användarmiljöns tillgängliga elkapacitet.

STÖD FÖR STRÖM-/SIGNALREDUNDANS

STÖD FÖR STRÖM-/SIGNALREDUNDANS

LAPE-serien är designad för att stödja signalredundans (valfritt) så att användaren slipper oroa sig.

*Konventionell avser LED-skärmar som inte stöttar ström-/signalredundans.

PRECIS FHD/UHD-SKÄRMKONFIGURATION

PRECIS FHD/UHD-SKÄRMKONFIGURATION

Det är ofta svårt att konfigurera en perfekt FHD- eller UHD-upplösning utöver skärmens naturliga upplösning. Med LAPE-serien är detta möjligt med alla modeller.

SMART OCH EFFEKTIV SYSTEMKONTROLLER

SMART OCH EFFEKTIV SYSTEMKONTROLLER

Med LAPE-serien följer en 4K-systemstyrenhet, som ger en förenklad systemkonfigurering i en skyltplattform med hög upplösning. Styrenheten har också en inbyggd mediaspelare med hög prestanda samt upplösningsomvandlare.

*Konventionell avser LED-skärmar utan en komplett systemkontroll.

SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.

SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger smidig uppspelning utan en mediaspelare. LG webOS-plattformen ger en bättre användarupplevelse tack vare det intuitiva användargränssnittet och enkla programutvecklingsverktyg.

INUITIVA KONTROLLPROGRAM

INUITIVA KONTROLLPROGRAM

LG:s nya kontrollprogramplattform ”LED Assistant” hjälper dig att enkelt konfigurera din skärm.

HELTÄCKANDE I REALTID

HELTÄCKANDE I REALTID

Underhållet går enklare och snabbare med extratjänsten Signage 365 Care*, vilket är en molnbaserad tjänst som tillhandahålls av LG. Den sköter på distans LED-skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats, för feldiagnos och fjärrstyrningstjänster.

*Tjänsten ”Signage 365 Care” är inte nödvändigtvis tillgänglig i alla regioner. Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

LÄTTHANTERLIG OCH LÄTT ATT INSTALLERA

LÄTTHANTERLIG OCH LÄTT ATT INSTALLERA

Konventionella stora och tunga skåpinstallationer leder ofta till döda LED-pixlar under installation. LAPE-serien bryter mot normerna genom att introducera en mindre och lättare LDM(LED Display Module)-baserad installation, vilket ger en ojämförligt mycket enklare hantering.
ENKEL SKÄRMJUSTERING

ENKEL SKÄRMJUSTERING

LAPE-seriens ram är noga designad för att enkelt ställa skärmen helt rakt. Varje LDM har 20 justeringspunkter på z-axeln för att ge mycket fin justering av planheten.
INSTALLERAS OCH SKÖTS FRAMIFRÅN

INSTALLERAS OCH SKÖTS FRAMIFRÅN

LAPE-serien är designad för att kunna installeras och skötas framifrån, vilket gör att användarna slipper lämna plats på baksidan och gör att den eleganta skärmen kan optimera utrymmet.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

FYSISKA EGENSKAPER

  • Pixeldjupsnamn

    P1.5

  • Pixelkonfiguration

    3-i-1 SMD

  • Pixeldjup (mm)

    1.5

  • Modul-upplösning (B x H)

    160 x 120

  • Modul-mått (B × H, mm)

    240 x 180

  • Vikt per modul (kg)

    0.36

  • Antal moduler per enhetsskåp (B x H)

    2 x 3

  • Enhetsskåpets upplösning (B x H)

    320 x 360

  • Enhetsskåpets mått (B x H x D, mm)

    480 x 540 x 53

  • Enhetsskåpets ytareal (m²)

    0.26

  • Vikt per enhetsskåp (kg/enhet)

    6

  • Vikt per kvadratmeter (kg/m²)

    22.2

  • Fysisk pixeltäthet (pixlar/m²)

    444 444 - 10 000

  • Enhetsskåpets platthet (mm)

    ±0,2

  • Enhetsskåpets material

    Pressgjutet aluminium

  • Serviceåtkomst

    Framsidan och baksidan

OPTISK PARAMETER

  • Minsta ljusstyrka (efter kalibrering)

    1000 cd/m² Ljusstyrkan kan minskas (upp till 300 cd/m²) genom antalet strömförsörjningsenheter, och därigenom minska energiförbrukningen.

  • Färgtemperatur

    3 200 - 9 300

  • Betraktningsvinkel (horisontell)

    160

  • Betraktningsvinkel (vertikal)

    140

  • Ljusenhetlighet

    ≥ 95 %

  • Färgenhetlighet

    ±0,015 Cx,Cy

  • Kontrastförhållande

    6000

  • Processdjup (bitar)

    16 (HDR10)

ELEKTRISKT PARAMETER

  • Strömförbrukning (W/enhet, max)

    318

  • Strömförbrukning (W/enhet, genomsn.)

    130

  • Strömförbrukning (W/m², max)

    1 225

  • Strömförsörjning (V)

    100 till 240

  • Bildfrekvens (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Uppdateringshastighet (Hz)

    3 840

DRIFT FÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Livslängd (Varaktighet i timmar vid halv ljusstyrka)

    100 000

  • Drifttemperatur (°C)

    0 °C till 40 °C

  • Luftfuktighet

    10 -80 % RH

CERTIFIERING

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • Klimat

    RoHS

STYRENHET

  • Styrenhet

    LCLG003-A

ANSLUTNING

  • Videoingångar

    HDMI in, DP in, OPS in, USB

  • Kontroll

    RJ45 in, RS232C in/ut

  • Specialfunktioner

    HDR10, Temperatursensor, Strömdetektering, Uppfyller ADA, Strömförsörjningsenhet kan bytas ut under drift

EXTRA TILLBEHÖR

  • Extra tillbehör

    ACC-LAPPC06 (likströmskabel till strömförsörjningsenhet, 6 m), ACC-LAPPC60 (likströmskabel till strömförsörjningsenhet, 60 m)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

