About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LSAA Optimum kabelfri LED Serien

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

LSAA Optimum kabelfri LED Serien

LSAA012

LSAA Optimum kabelfri LED Serien

(0)

Verklig innovation bakom enkelhet

Med oöverträffad bildkvalitet och optimal kabellös design,
Utöka affärsutrymmets möjligheterna .

Verklig innovation bakom enkelhet

Varför “Optimal kabellös” LED

LSAA-serien är den innovativa LED-skylten som använder den trådlösa överföringstekniken.
För upp till UHD-upplösning med bildförhållandet 16:9,
det kräver ingen kabelanslutning mellan kabinetten för att leverera signal och ström.
Dess blockmonteringsdesign gör LSAA-serien lättare att installera än någonsin tidigare.

Varför “Optimal kabellös” LED

Optimal kabellös design för enkel installation

* Baserat på P1.2, 16:9, UHD-upplösning (8 x 8 kabinett)

Trådlös dataöverföring och kabellös strömdockning

Optimerad bildkvalitet med AI-driven bildprocessor

Optimerad bildkvalitet med AI-driven bildprocessor

“Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" som används på LSAA-serien känner igen och analyserar det ursprungliga innehållet, vilket optimerar innehållets tydlighet och skärpa.

*Ovanstående funktioner uppnås med hjälp av djup AI-teknologi i syfte att förbättra bild- och ljudkvaliteten.

Levande färguttryck drivs med HDR

Tack vare stödet för HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) blir innehållet ännu mer levande och dess visuella effekt ökar.
Det bredare färgspektrumet och det högre kontrastförhållandet gör det möjligt för tittarna att njuta av det livliga innehållet fullt ut.

Levande färguttryck drivs med HDR

* HDR10 Pro är LG:s egen HDR-lösning för bearbetning av HDR-signal med hjälp av förbättrad dynamisk tonmappning.

Användarvänlig fjärrkontroll

Användarvänlig fjärrkontroll

LSAA-serien gör det möjligt för användare att enkelt komma åt inställningarna, till exempel Bildläge, volym etc. genom att använda en fjärrkontroll istället för att ansluta till en PC. Den använder samma användargränssnitt som den generella LG digital skyltningen, så att användare lätt kan anpassa sig till den.

*UI-menyn som är lätt att se är tillgänglig för skärmar med en upplössning på över 1 280 × 720.
Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

LSAA-serien har certifieringen Crestron Connected® för en hög nivå av kompatibilitet med professionella AV-kontroller för att uppnå sömlös integration och automatiserad kontroll*, vilket ökar effektiviteten i företagsledningen.

* Nätverksbaserad kontroll

EMC Class B Certifierad

LG LSAA-serien är certifierad som EMC klass B, som är ett krav för elektronisk utrustning tillverkad för användning i bostadsmiljöer samt kommersiella, industriella eller affärsmiljöer.
Därför är det lämpligt för mindre användningsområden som företags mötesrum, styrelserum etc.

EMC Class B Certifierad

4-i-1 LED-paket

Till skillnad från LG:s konventionella LED-skyltar där en ljuskälla utgör ett litet LED-paket, har LSAA-serien applicerat fyra ljuskällor samtidigt på sitt bredare LED-paket. Så det bifogade området med 4-i-1 LED-paket kan vara bredare än det konventionella LED-paketet, vilket gör LED-skyltytan jämnare och lämplig för mindre användningsområden som företags mötesrum etc.

4-i-1 LED-paket

Standby läge

När det inte finns någon insignal under en tid stängs skärmen av och huvudkretsdelarna inuti LED-skåpet går i standbye-läge. Detta sparar ytterligare på strömförbrukningen och gör att produkten kan återaktiveras helt enkelt med en fjärrkontroll.

Standby läge

365 Care Service i realtid

Underhållet går enklare och snabbare med hjälp av den molnbaserade tillvalstjänsten Signage365Care* som tillhandahålls av LG. Den sköter skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats över internet. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning som hjälper kundens verksamhet att gå smidigt.

365 Care Service i realtid

*Tillgången till tjänsten ”Signage 365 Care” kan variera från region till region. Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

Stöd för kraft / signalredundans

LSAA-serien är utformad för att stödja redundans av signal och kraft, vilket ger användarna komfort. Med en valfri inbäddad back-up-strömförsörjningsenhet kan kunderna säkerställa kontinuerlig drift av skärmen utan strömavbrott, medan de dubbla kontrollerna minimerar skärmfel med en dubbelriktad signalingång.

Stöd för kraft / signalredundans

* Det "konventionella" som visas ovan hänför sig till LED-skärmar som inte stöder ström / signalredundansläge.
** Funktioner för kraft / signalredundans finns tillgängliga från tredje kvartalet 2020.
*** PSU-modellen med inbäddad säkerhetskopiering är tillbehör.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

FYSISK PARAMETRAR

  • Pixeldjup (mm)

    1.25

  • Modul-upplösning (BxH)

    240x90

  • Vikt per modul (kg)

    0.20

  • Kabinettupplösning (BxH)

    480x270

  • Kabinettets yta (㎡)

    0.259

  • Vikt per kabinett (kg/kabinett)

    6.9

  • Vikt per kvadratmeter (kg/㎡)

    34.1

  • Fysisk pixeltäthet (pixlar/㎡)

    640,000

  • Kabinettets planhet (mm)

    ±0,5

OPTISK SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Ljusstyrka (efter kalibrering)

    600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Topp)

  • Betraktningsvinkel (horisontell)

    160

  • Betraktningsvinkel (vertikal)

    160

  • Ljusenhetlighet

    97%

  • Färgenhetlighet

    ±0,015 Cx,Cy

  • Kontrastförhållande

    Topp. 9 000:1
    Typ. 5 000:1

ELEKTRISKT SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Strömförbrukning (W/kabinett, max)

    107

  • Strömförbrukning (W/kabinett, medel)

    64

  • Strömförbrukning (W/㎡, Max.)

    527

  • Strömförbrukning (BTU/kabinett, max)

    364

  • Strömförbrukning (BTU/kabinett, medel)

    218

  • Strömförbrukning (BTU/㎡, Max.)

    1,798

STYRENHET

  • Styrenhet

    CSAA-012X

EXTRA TILLBEHÖR

  • Extra tillbehör

    Väggmonteringssats (WM-L1080)
    Ramkit (KT-BZ1080)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 