Transparent OLED-skyltning

55EW5G-A

Transparent OLED-skyltning

(0)

Se det osynliga – LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED-skyltning erbjuder nya sätt att kommunicera visuellt och öppnar upp nya möjligheter till kreativitet som inte ens konventionell digital skyltning kan erbjuda.

En man gör sitt jobb genom att titta på data som visas på den transparenta OLED-skärmen.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Genomskinliga vyer på nästa nivå

LG Transparent OLED-skyltning belyser utrymmen som en gång var gömda bakom skärmen och som helt harmoniseras med omgivningen. Med levande och kristallklara färger samt hög transparens erbjuder den här skärmen visuella förbättringar gällande föremål placerade bakom den, vilket ger tittarna en imponerande ”wow” -faktor.

LG Transparent OLED-skyltning visar fyrverkerier i enastående färger vilket får skärmen att se mer färgstark ut i harmoni med vyn över den verkliga natten bakom.

Information om Colosseum visas på den transparenta OLED-skärmen som ställts upp framför Colosseum-modellen.

Hög transparens

LGs OLED-teknik gör det möjligt för den transparenta OLED-skyltningen att ha en smalare struktur utan en bakgrundsbelysningsenhet eller ett flytande kristallskikt. Detta erbjuder en hög transparens på 38 % vilket är mycket högre än konventionella LCD-skärmar (10 %*). Även om objekt tydligt kan ses bakom skärmen överlagras den relevant informationen precis framför dem.

* Baserat på LGs WFB-serie

En man får information via den genomskinliga OLED-skärmen som visar foton från dessertmenyn.

Exakta och levande färger

Med självbelysande pixlar lyser skärmen med levande färger och höga kontrastförhållanden även när den blir transparent. Den skapar livliknande innehåll från stora betraktningsvinklar och innehållet smälter in i omgivningen både sömlöst och naturligt.
Fäster tunt och transparent härdat glas på skärmen för att maximera produktskyddet och användarsäkerheten.

Skyddande härdat glas

Att röra vid en skärm utan skydd kan orsaka skador eller repor. Det främre lagret i härdat glaset skyddar produkten från sådana yttre stötar och dess okrossbara glas är utformat för att minimera personskador.

* Optiskt genomskinligt lim

En kvinna går igenom sitt arbete genom att titta på den transparenta displayen som är monterad i kontorets fönster.

Expanderbar design

LG Transparent OLED-skyltning är designad som en halvmonterad display vilket innebär att du kan montera den på olika sätt som låter den passa in i befintliga strukturer och utrymmen. Med en mängd olika monteringsformer* kan den komplettera alla platser där den monteras.

* Monteringstillbehör levereras inte av LG.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    38% (SET)

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.6Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    23.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 920 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3mm

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    171W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    280W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

  • Optional

    Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

