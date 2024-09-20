We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED Signage
Alla specifikationer
PANEL
-
Skärmstorlek
65 tum
-
Ljusstyrka
140/450 cd/m2 (APL 100 %/25 %) * Genomsnittlig bildnivå
-
Upplösning
3 840 x 2 160
ANSLUTBARHET – INGÅNGSDATA
-
HDMI
Yes (HDCP 2.2, extern)
FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
Infattningsbredd
15, 26, 13,2, 13,2 mm (U, B, V, H * ej på infattningen)
-
Mått (B x H x D)
(1 x 4 modell) display: 3 123 x 2 120 x 8,54 mm (modul), 99 mm (stativ)
-
Vikt (huvud)
(1 x 4 modell) 380 kg
MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN
-
Drifttemperatur
0 °C till 40 °C
-
Luftfuktighet vid drift
10 % till 80 %
EFFEKT
-
Strömförsörjning
100~240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Effekttyp
Inbyggd effekt
STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING
-
Typ
230 W
-
DPM
3 W
-
Ström av
0,5 W
STANDARD(CERTIFIERING)
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC
-
ErP/Energy Star
Ja/Ej tillämpl.
PROGRAMVARUKOMPATIBILITET
-
OLED SuperSign
Ja
-
SuperSign-c
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
Grundläggande
Fjärrkontroll (2 st batterier ingår), nätkabel, HDMI-kabel, DP-kabel 7 st, RS232C-kabel 8 st, LAN-kabel 9 st, QSG, manual
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.