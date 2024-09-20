About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Signage

MEZ68859010(REV00)_55EW5F_NEW EU E.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad
55EW5F-A

Transparent OLED Signage

En ny nivå av transparent vy1
Fantasi blir verklighet

En ny nivå av
transparent vy

LG Transparent OLED signage belyser utrymmen som en gång

var gömda bakom bildskärmen och de harmoniserar helt med omgivningen.

* Alla bilder som används är endast för illustrativt syfte.

Oöverträffad bildkvalitet1
FULL AV LIV

Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

LG:s OLED-teknik, med självlysande pixlar, upprätthåller exakta och levande färger även när skärmen blir transparent. Det ger liv till innehållet, vilket gör det svårt för människor att skilja innehållet från de verkliga objekten som finns bakom skärmen.
Hög transparens1
RUMSHARMONI

Hög transparens

Tack vare sin höga transparens (38 % vilket är mycket högre än konventionella LCD-transparenta displayer, smälter LG Transparent OLED signage in i omgivningen på ett sömlöst och naturligt sätt. Bildskärmens transparenta vy ändrar platsen där den är installerad till ett mer öppet och interaktivt utrymme.

Anpassningsbar och expanderbar design1

RUMSLIG HARMONI

Anpassningsbar och expanderbar design

LG Transparent OLED signage är utformad som en halvmonterad display vilket innebär att du kan installera den på olika sätt för att passa in i befintliga strukturer och utrymmen. Det finns inga begränsningar för hur man tillämpar Transparent OLED signage, så den kan komplettera alla platser där den installeras.

*Installationstillbehören tillhandahålls inte av LG.

Effektiv informationsleverans1
TRANSPARENT

Effektiv informationsleverans

När man klart ser objekten bakom skärmen visar LG Transparent OLED signage information över dessa så att åskådarna lätt kan se både objektet och den relevanta informationen utan att behöva ändra sitt synfält.
AR effekter i mörkret1
VISUELL FEST

AR effekter i mörkret

Du kan överraska åskådarna genom att använda LG transparent OLED signages AR effekter i mörkret. Innehållsvisningen känns levande, vilket ger en annan “wow”- faktor till tittarupplevelsen.

Robust design för säker användning1
PRODUCKTENS HÅLLBARHET

Robust design för säker användning

Det tempererade främre glaset skyddar skärmen från utvändig påverkan och dess certifierade skyddsdesign gör att den är stark nog att motstå chock och vibrationer som kan orsakas av den omgivande miljön, såsom tåg i rörelse.
Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    55 tum

  • Panelteknologi

    OLED

  • Bildförhållande

    16 : 9

  • Optimal upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka (Typ.)

    400/150 cd/m 2 (Genomsnittlig bildnivå 25 %/100 %, Panel)

  • Transparens (Typ.)

    38 % (Panel)

  • Betraktningsvinkel (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Svarstid

    1 ms (G till G), 8 ms (MPRT)

  • Ytbehandling (Dimning)

    Hård beläggning (2H), Antireflexbehandling av frontpolarisatorn (Reflektanstyp. 14 %)

  • Livslängd (Typ.)

    30 000 Hrs

  • Driftstimmar

    18 tim / 7 dagars *Endast rörlig video

  • Orientering

    Landskap och porträtt

ANSLUTNING

  • Ingångar

    HDMI, DP, USB (2)

  • Utgångar

    DP, Ljud

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C In/Ut, RJ45 (LAN) In/Ut, IR-ingång

MEKANISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Ramfärg

    Silver

  • Rambredd

    7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 121.7 mm (T/L/R/B)

  • Skärmens mått (B × H x D)

    (Huvud) 1,225.53 x 810,1 x 6,6 mm
    (Signage Box) 782,8 x 238,4 x 34,7 mm

  • Vikt

    (Panel och Glasset) 13.9 kg
    (Signage Box) 3.4 kg

  • Förpackningsmått (B x H x D)

    1,329 x 898 x 191 mm

  • Förpackningsvikt

    22,4 kg

VIKTIGA FUNKTIONER

  • VIKTIGA FUNKTIONER

    Internminne (64GB), Temperatursensor, Inbäddad CMS, Fail Over, Content Sync., OSD Rotation, Låsläge, Innehållsrotation, Gapless Playback,
    Inställning av kakelläge, Inställning av datakloning, Firmware uppdatering via nätverk, SNMP,
    ISM-läge, \Kontrollhanterare, Crestron Connected ® 1), DPM, PM-läge,
    Vakna på LAN, SI Server Inställning, webRTC

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0 °C till 40 °C

  • Driftluftfuktighet

    10 % till 80 %

EFFEKT

  • Strömförsörjning

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Strömtyp

    Inbyggd strömförsörjningsmodul

  • Ström Förbrukningstyp.

    309 W *8 färgfält

  • Ström Max förbrukning.

    318 W *8 färgfält

CERTIFIERING

  • Säkerhet

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Ja (bara EU) / Nej

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Nej

PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET

  • Innehållshanteringsprogram

    SuperSign CMS

  • Kontroll- och övervakningsprogram

    SuperSign Control / Control+

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll, strömsladd, QSG, IR mottagare, regleringsbok, telefon till RS232C Gender, RS232-kabel (4p-4p), FFC-kabel (för anslutning mellan panelen och Signage Boxen), DP-kabel, LAN-kabel, LC (VLC-kabel), band, skruvar,

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

