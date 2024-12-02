We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QuadWash™ Steam Diskmaskin med Auto Open Dry funktion och Wi-Fi
Sammanfattning
MÅTT
Alla specifikationer
NYCKELFUNKTIONER
-
Kapacitet
14
-
Energiklass (På en skala mellan A+++ - D)
A+++
-
Produkttyp
Diskmaskin
-
Placering
Underbyggd
-
Produktfärg
Matte Black
DESIGN
-
Produktfärg
Matte Black
-
Display
Toppmonterad
SMART FUNKTION
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
PRESTANDA
-
Energieffektivitetsklass (A-G)
D
-
Viktad energiförbrukning per 100 cykler i kWh
85
-
Nominell kapacitet i antal standardkuvert
14
-
Viktad vattenförbrukning per cykel i liter
9.5
-
Varaktigheten för programmet “Eco 40-60” i h:min
03:13
-
Utsläppsklass för luftburet akustiskt buller (A-D)
B
-
Luftburet akustiskt bullerutsläpp i dB (A) re 1 pW
42
FUNKTIONER
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Ja
-
Steam™
Ja
-
QuadWash™
Ja
-
Smart Rack+™
Ja
TVÄTTPROGRAM
-
Auto
Ja
-
Intensive
Ja
-
Fintvätt
Ja
-
Refresh
Ja
-
Eco
Ja
-
Turbo
Ja
-
Ladda ned program
Ja
-
Machine Clean
Ja
-
Rinse
Ja
-
Express
Ja
MÅTT
-
Produktmått (BxDxH, mm)
600 x 567 x 815
-
Förpackningsmått (BxDxH, mm)
683 x 654 x 840
-
Nettovikt
44kg
-
Bruttovikt
49kg
-
EAN-kod
8806098553907
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
