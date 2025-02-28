Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

27BA400-B

27-tums IPS Full HD-skärm

  • vy framifrån
  • +15 graders sidovy
  • sidovy
  • vy bakifrån
  • perspektivvy bakifrån
  • närbildsvy av portar
vy framifrån
+15 graders sidovy
sidovy
vy bakifrån
perspektivvy bakifrån
närbildsvy av portar

Huvudfunktioner

  • 27-tums Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-skärm
  • Uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz
  • Inbyggda högtalare
  • Low Blue Light och flimmersäker
  • Färgsvaghetsläge
  • OnScreen Control
Mångsidiga skärmar för olika arbetsytor

Denna mångsidiga skärm passar olika arbeten på många platser, såsom kontor, kundtjänst och bibliotek, med en tydlig IPS-skärm och 3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design.

Scener med LG Full HD IPS-skärmar i bruk i ett kontor.
Scener med LG Full HD IPS-skärmar i bruk i ett callcenter.
Scener med LG Full HD IPS-skärmar i bruk i ett bibliotek.
Scener med LG Full HD IPS-skärmar i bruk i ett kontor.
Scener med LG Full HD IPS-skärmar i bruk i ett callcenter.
Scener med LG Full HD IPS-skärmar i bruk i ett bibliotek.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

27-tums Full HD IPS-skärm

Exakt färg vid vida betraktningsvinklar

LG Full HD-skärm (1920x1080) med IPS-teknik ger en klar och konsekvent färg. Den kan ge korrekt färgåtergivning och hjälpa användare att se skärmen i vidvinkel.

En Full HD IPS-skärm på ett skrivbord, den visar tydliga och trogna färgbilder.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Tangentbord och mus ej inkluderade i paketet.

Smidigt arbetsflöde

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz och 5ms svarstid

En snabb uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program, vilket höjer arbetsproduktivitet. Du kan även njuta av realistiska videor med mindre hack och rörelseoskärpa, tack vare den snabba svarstiden på 5ms.

Low Blue Light

Läsarläget med low blue light justerar färgtemperatur och luminans, vilket hjälper till att reducera tröttheten i ögonen och erbjuda ögonkomfort när du läser dokument på en bildskärm.

Flimmersäker

Flimmersäkert läge reducerar osynligt flimmer på skärmen, vilket hjälper till att minska ansträngningen för ögonen. Det ger en bekväm arbetsstation genom att minska ögontrötthet under längre användning.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Ovanstående funktioner kan variera beroende på användningsförhållanden per individuell användare.

Skärmen visar en videokonferens medan ljudet kommer från högtalarna längst ner på skärmen.

Inbyggda högtalare

Redo för virtuella möten

27BA400 stöder inbyggda högtalare, vilket eliminerar behovet av extra högtalare när du deltar i webbkonferenser eller tittar på videor.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.
*Webbkameran krävs för videokonferenser och ingår inte i paketet (säljs separat).

ikon för fingerhjärta.

Ett bättre liv för alla

27BA400 uppfyller flera standarder, som bland annat Energy Star och EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR-logotyp.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT®-logotyp.

    EPEAT® registered

  • Av

Färgsvaghetsläge

Färgsvaghetsläge justerar färgpalett och kontrast, vilket gör det enkelt att skilja mellan rött och grönt. Detta är särskilt användbart i grafer eller jämförande data, där användare har svårt att urskilja färgskillnader.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Upplösning

    1920 x 1080

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    NTSC 72 % (CIE1931)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Faster)

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    PC-skärm

  • År

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Ytbehandling

    Bländningsskydd

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Faster)

  • Upplösning

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0,3114 x 0,3114 mm

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    16,7 miljoner

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(H/V), 178º(U/N)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1000:1

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    NTSC 72 % (CIE1931)

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    E/T

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    600:1

  • Storlek [cm]

    68,6 cm

ANSLUTNING

  • HDMI

    JA (2ea)

  • Hörlursutgång

    3-pols (Endast ljud)

FUNKTIONER

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • Superupplösning+

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Gränslös design

    3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design

LJUD

  • Högtalare

    2W x 2

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    670 x 150 x 443

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 454,9 x 190

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 362,5 x 56,2

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    5,2 kg

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    3,5 kg

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    3,1 kg

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0,5W

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0,3W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Typ av

    Extern strömförsörjning (Adapter)

  • DC-utgång

    19V / 1,3A

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Svart / 1,8m

  • Övrigt (tillbehör)

    Användarskruv (2EA)

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

