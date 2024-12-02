Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
324L Fristående frys (Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Total No Frost, Express Freeze
Energiklass : SE
GFT41MCGSF

324L Fristående frys (Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Total No Frost, Express Freeze

Energiklass : SE
GFT41MCGSF

324L Fristående frys (Matte Black) - Energiklass D, Total No Frost, Express Freeze

Front view

Framsidan av kylen och frysen visas i ett modernt kök.

Bevara maten längre i en stilfull desig

Varje tum i denna nya frys är utformat för att ge elegans och förbättrad funktion till ditt kök

En bild visar en öppen frys fylld med råvaror och kall luft som blåser igenom. Den andra bilden visar okokt rått kött som har tinats upp och är klar för tillagning.
Total No Frost

Mindre jobb med LG's frostfria teknologi

LGs frostfria kylsystem förhindrar ansamling av frost, vilket sparar besväret med manuell avfrostning.
Frysen visas när dörren öppnas. Blå luft blåser från toppen av varje sektion för att helt omge maten som skulle finnas där.
Multi Air Flow

Bevara maten fräschare längre

Kall luft flyter i alla riktningar för att omge din mat med sval luft för att hålla den så färsk som möjligt.

En bild visar en skål med glass och fruktpålägg. En andra bild visar insidan av frysen fylld med glass och en förstoringsbubbla som visar "Express Freeze" -knappen. En tredje bild visar en drink med mycket is.

Express Freeze

Snabb nedkylning på ett ögonblick

Låt inte din nya glass smälta. Välj Express Freeze för snabb nedkylning med hjälp av iskall luft.
Frysen visas framifrån med dörren öppen och en blå fyrkant och pilar som skjuter ut och markerar det stora utrymmet inuti.
Stor kapacitet

Förvara mer i ett större utrymme

Med 324 liter utrymme - den största i sin klass - har du gott om plats för alla din favoritmat.

Frysen visas i en vinkel som passar perfekt in i skåpen i ett modernt kök.

Stilren design

Stilren design anpassad för ditt kök

Med sin raka och platta dörr passar denna design perfekt in i ditt kök och ger ett inbyggt utseende.

Passande skåp med raka och rena linjer

Den nya designen passar perfekt i vanliga köksskåp för ett rent, minimalistiskt utseende.

En platt dörr till inspirerad inredning

Uppnå ett avancerat, inbyggt utseende med den extremt plana, ultra-skinande dörren.

Inget utrymme behövs

Gångjärnet som inte kräver avstånd gör att du kan installera precis bredvid en vägg för ett helt inbyggt utseende.

Energibesparingar med 10 års garanti
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparingar med 10 års garanti

LG Smart Inverter Compressor säkerställer energieffektivitet vilket minskar slitaget över tid. Spara energi, pengar och få sinnesro med 10 års garanti.
* Testet är baserat på "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (modell: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

Sammanfattning

MÅTT

GLT51MCGSF-Dimension

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Volym total (L)

    324

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 707

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    211

  • Energiklass

    D

  • Typ av kompressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Matte Black PCM

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Energiklass

    D

  • Produkttyp

    LnF (Frys)

  • Standard/bänkens djup

    Bänkdjup

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Intern LED-skärm

    Ja, [Inner Dot Display]

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Dörr (Material)

    VCM

  • Ytskikt (dörr)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Platt metallplatta Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Handtagstyp

    Bar (Easy Open)

PRESTANDA

  • Ljudnivå (dB)

    37

  • Klimatklass

    SN-T

  • Typ av kompressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energiförbrukning (kWh/år)

    211

  • Ljudnivå (Klass)

    C

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

FRYSDEL

  • Låda_frys

    4 transparenta

  • Belysning frys

    LED överst

  • Hylla_härdat glas

    3

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096123713

KAPACITET

  • Volym frys (L)

    324

  • Volym total (L)

    324

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Produktens mått – (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 707

  • Produktvikt (kg)

    87

IS & VATTENSYSTEM

  • Ismaskin_manuell

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

